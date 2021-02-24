India Anti-Pollution Mask Market Expected to Reach US$ 4.91 Million by 2023

The main drivers of the anti-pollution mask market comprise degradation in the quality of air, growing industrialization, the rapid increase in the number of vehicles, and urbanization. As per the report by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, more than 5.5 million people prematurely die every year due to air pollution in households and outdoor. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Indian anti-pollution mask market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023, reaching US$ 4.91 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the North region was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the anti-pollution mask market in 2017.

Most of the deaths are occurring in the growing economies of China and India. Hence, there is increasing demand for anti-pollution masks in India and China owing to mounting fear of air pollution among city residents. Currently, anti-pollution masks are available in various standard ratings which include N95, N99, N100, P95, and P100. The key difference between P-rated and N-rated air masks is their capability to filter out oil-based pollutants. N stands for non-resistant to oil and P stands for strongly resistant to oil or oil proof. These ratings are used to help the consumers recognize how many pollutants each of them can filter. These standards are being recommended by NIOSH which is an association with the U.S Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC). N95 mask generally filters 95% of PM2.5 from the air. N99 air masks can filter up to 99% of the particulate and do not perform well against oil-based pollutants. N100 mask filters 99.97% of PM2.5 from the air. The increasing health awareness among people of various ages is likely to boost the overall anti-pollution mask market in India.

Indian Anti-Pollution Masks Market: Research Summary

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Indian Anti-Pollution Masks Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2023” are:

The Indian Anti-Pollution Mask Market will grow with a CAGR over 7% during the forecast period owing to factors like growing consumer awareness towards pollution

Reusable mask occupied a revenue share over 36% in 2017 and is expected to reach 38% by 2023 owing to increasing pollution, ease of using and changing filters according to the pollutant type, etc.

Commercial sector procures the anti-pollution mask directly from the companies offering the pollution mask as they buy in large quantity at a lesser price. As a result, the share of direct selling is increasing. Moreover, individual users have started buying anti-pollution mask from company-owned websites.

On account of above mentioned key factors share of direct sector, by end user is expected to increase to 60.12% by 2023.

North region dominated the India anti-pollution mask market with a revenue share of 62.43% in 2017 and is expected to reach to 63.08% by 2023. Most of the top air polluting cities in India are in northern region due to which sales of air treatment products are considerably high.

