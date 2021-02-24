India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of INR 1,910,845.7 Lakh By 2027: Business Market Insights

The electric three wheelers market in India was valued INR 708,520.3 Lakh in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 1,910,845.7 Lakh by 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Electrification of auto-rickshaws plays an important role in meeting the transport requirement of many large and medium Indian cities and is critical for reducing air pollution and providing clean mobility solutions. The auto-rickshaws, generally three-wheelers, with both four and two-stroke internal combustion engines, are fuelled by Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). According to a recent study by TERI, an average conventional LPG auto emits approximately 0.005 tonnes of Particulate Matter-10 (PM10) in a year and about 3.72 tonnes of carbon dioxide in a year (TERI, 2018)1. On the other hand, electric auto-rickshaws (e-autos) provide zero tailpipe emission and no-noise solution while meeting the mobility needs of people.

Three-wheeler goods carriers are used as pickup vans, which help to transport goods from one place to another and delivery vans, which help to deliver goods. Three-wheeler vehicles can run with petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG, and electric variants. The demand for three-wheelers is growing as it is an effective, fast, and cost-effective way of transportation even in the areas where buses, trucks, taxis, cannot be used due to traffic issues and also due to narrow roads. Additionally, the introduction of CNG/LPG three-wheelers has revived the three-wheeler market and suggestively increased the adequacy of the three-wheeler market across many regions, particularly in developing nations.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: Gayam Motor Works Pvt. Ltd, Exide Industries Limited, Green Shuttle Technology Pvt Ltd, Dilli Electric Auto Pvt Ltd, REEP Industries Private Limited, DSF Industries, Adapt Motors Pvt. Ltd, SAARTHI e-RICKSHAWS, SL Mobility, KSL Cleantech Limited, Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd, Altigreen, OK Play EV, LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd, ATUL Auto Limited, Piaggio& C. SpA, Bajaj Auto Ltd, J.S. AUTO (P) LTD., Speego Vehicles Co Pvt Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Scooters India Limited, TVS Motor Company, Terra Motors Corporation, XiangheQiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler market.

