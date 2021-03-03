India Airbag Systems Market Business Growth, Trends, Outlook, Opportunities, Demand Analysis, Forecasts 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the India Airbag Systems market in its latest report titled, “India Airbag Systems Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India airbag system market is expected to register a CAGR over 7% during the forecasted period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

– Every day around 3,700 people are killed globally in road traffic crashes involving cars and busses. Road traffic injuries are the leading cost of deaths for children and young adults aged 5-29 years. Passenger safety is of the utmost importance to the government as well as the companies. Regulations towards consumer safety and security have made manufacturers install safety devices in the cars. The government of many countries has made usage of seat belts and airbags mandatory. Road accidents have been a major cause for concern across the Indian subcontinent. In 2018 alone, the country reported around 151 thousand fatalities due to road accidents. Each year, about three to five percent of the country’s GDP was invested in road accidents. Notably, while India has about one percent of the world’s vehicle population, it also accounted for about six percent of the global road traffic incidents. Almost 70 percent of the accidents involved young Indians.In 2019, The EU and Indian Government made it mandatory to have airbags and seat belt remainders.

– CoVid-19 has a huge impact on the automotive airbag and seatbelt market as the automobile sales are very low. However after easing the lockdown, in the forecasted period the sales will increase substantially which will help the market grow.

– It is estimated that automotive parts industry loses 5 billion USD every year in India due to counterfeit products which are mainly manufactured in China this might hinder market growth.

Top Key Players in the India Airbag Systems Market: Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, GWR safety systems, ZF Friendrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Key Safety Systems and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Raising demand for safety will fuel market growth

The global automotive industry is on rising, and most economies started gaining momentum. By 2025 many developing countries are expected to have a high demand for cars, and improving the economy means more commercial vehicle sales. In 2025, the emerging markets are expected to account for 78 million vehicles, which developed economies will account for 34 million vehicle sales. With government regulations in place and customer demand for vehicle safety, this market is expected to grow.

Curtain airbags are the fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbag and seatbelt industry. They are mounted on side of seat or the door, usually on the roof above the side window. In the event of a crash, curtain airbags are used to protect the adult’s head. It has been proven that curtain airbags reduce the driver fatality risk by 45%. Recently there has been a growing demand for pedestrian airbags. These are automatically deployed when an automobile is about to collide with a pedestrian. Increasing income levels and awareness about safety is expected to drive this market in the coming years. The Transport Ministry of India announced that from 1st July 2019 onwards car manufacturers must install essential safety features. This must include driver airbags, seat belt reminders, speed alerts, and parking systems. Knee airbags would experience fast growth over the forecasted period. It is due to increase in demand of consumers for active leg protection and replacement of bolster seat.

Making profits in Price Sensitive Market

The automotive industry in most of the world is the price-sensitive market, and customers look for speed and aesthetics. But there is a trend of demand for more safety. OEM’s are struggling to find a balance between cost, performance, and safety. OEMs have started offering driver airbags as a basic feature owing to regulatory bodies which previously came with additional cost. All the premium cars are equipped with airbags including knee airbags, rear passenger airbags and more. There have been many instances where vehicles were recalled back due to faulty airbags and seatbelts. From 2000 to 2016, At least 22 people died from the defective Takata airbags, and hundreds have been injured due to exploding inflators. Takata Corporation filed for bankruptcy after recalling the malfunctioning airbags. Key Safety Systems has acquired this company. Key Safety Systems (KSS) has developed Inflatable Seat Belts, which can protect the shoulder and torso area on inflation. Besides, they are capable of being deployed within as less as 40 milliseconds in the event of a crash

