INDIA AIR PURIFIERS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OVER 48% DURING FORECAST PERIOD 2018-2024

According to a recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Air purifiers market is projected to grow over a CAGR of over 48% in terms of value during the forecasted period, 2018-2024. The Northern region accounted for the maximum share in terms of revenue to the India Air purifier market in 2018.

A Rise in Air pollution level, Cost-effective technologies, and Increasing Health concerns propel the Air Purifier Market in India.

India’s Air purifier industry is developing at a high pace owing to deteriorating air quality due to increasing air pollution, rising respiratory diseases coupled with growing consumer awareness that is driving the demand for air purifiers in the country. Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item due to the high installation and maintenance cost. However, the competition in the air purifier market is rising, which is bringing down the prices, and with the growing disposable income, air purifiers are gradually being perceived as a utility product, specifically in the residential sector. Additionally, tourism and healthcare and other institutional places such as embassies, hospitals, corporate offices, government buildings, schools, and colleges, etc., are the major demand generators for air purifiers in the country.

India Air purifier Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “India Air Purifiers Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

India Air Purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 48% and 24% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value and volume respectively.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air Technology (HEPA) has been the largest revenue contributor to the India Air Purifier market. It is expected to grow with CAGR over 41% by revenue during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Off-line Distribution channel is more effective for India Air purifier market

The northern India constituted the maximum market share, followed by the Western India in terms of regional demand.

As deteriorating air quality increasingly becomes a major concern to health, technologies that can filter multiple pollutants and are intelligent and cost-effective will gain traction across end-user segments.

India Air Purifier Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding of the India air purifier market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

India Air Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the major players operating in India air purifier market include Philips India Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Blueair India Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Air conditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Mankastu Impex Private Limited, and Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, among others.

