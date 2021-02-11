Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market hits $4,077 Bn by 2028|| ASG Technologies Group, Allscripts Healthcare, American Software, Apple, Arney Computer Systems, Astro Tech, Avgi Solutions, Barnard Software, Cisco Systems, VMware, Autodesk, Fundamental Software, Google

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market is expanding to a rapid rate at US$ +4,077 Bn with a booming CAGR at +13% for the time span of 2021-2028.

An Independent Software Vendor (ISV) is a business or an individual that builds, develops and sells consumer or enterprise software that is consumed by end users. In other words, an Independent Software Vendor is a company whose main function is to distribute its software.

An ISV (independent software vendor) makes and sells software products that run on one or more computer hardware or operating system (OS) platforms. ISVs typically provide software in conjunction with a hardware, software or cloud platform provider.

An ISV program will generally offer a mix of technical and marketing support for a software maker. Specific benefits may include technology training, briefings on product development roadmaps, ISV-specific pricing and licensing terms, product discounts and co-marketing initiatives.

Key Players of Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market:

ASG Technologies Group, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare (formerly McKesson Corporation), American Software, Inc., Apple Inc., Arney Computer Systems, Astro Tech, Avgi Solutions, Barnard Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Fundamental Software, Inc., Google LLC, GSF Software, GT Software, H & W Computer Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, HostBridge Technology, IBM Corporation, Interskill Interactive, Inc., KELLTON TECH, Lee Technologies, Inc., Levi, Ray and Shoup, Inc, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Numerical Algorithms Group Ltd, Oracle Corporation., Pacific Systems Group, Phoenix Software International, Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Universal Software, Inc., and Virtusa Corporation.

The report titled Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) offers a fundamental overview of the global market. It presents an extensive outline of the global market based on different parameters like market trends, market shares, size, and various specifications of the market. It comprises a massive database featuring numerous market segments and sub-segments. The study also gives importance to the latest platforms along with the effect of certain platforms on market growth. It compiles in-depth informative data of the market by applying proven research techniques.

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market segmentation by research type:

Primary

Secondary

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market segmentation by software deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market segmentation by application:

Financial Services

Healthcare

Industrial & Manufacturing

Public Sector & Utilities

Retail

Service Providers

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others (Hospitality, Transportation, etc.)

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east & Africa

This Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market report comes with an in-depth analysis of different regions. This Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market report focuses on the straight forward model of SWOT analysis, which helps in auditing the industries and gives the current status of the companies.

Table of Content for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market:

Chapter 1. Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Overview

Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers

Chapter 3. Sales and Revenue by Regions

Chapter 4. Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 5. Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Sales and revenue by Application

Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data

Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers

Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10. Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market effective factors Analysis

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter12. Conclusion

Chapter13. Appendix

Continued….

