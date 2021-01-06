Incredible Growth in Chocolate Ice Cream Market 2020: SWOT Analysis, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report investigated in the latest research

Ice cream is a frozen dessert available in different and numerous flavors but the most popular ice cream is vanilla followed by the chocolate flavor. Chocolate ice cream is made up by blending up cream, sugar, and cocoa powder. The cocoa powder is responsible for the rich chocolate taste and the brownish color. Chocolate ice creams can be used in a variety of desserts like sundaes, pies, smoothies, and others. Chocolate ice creams also serve to be good source of calcium carbohydrates and proteins as it is made up of milk.

The chocolate ice-cream market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the improvements in the quality of chocolate ice-cream coupled with the great inclination for the chocolate flavor. The increasing availability and number of ice cream stores have boosted the growth of the chocolate ice cream market. However, alteration and innovative demands for changing taste among the consumers, restrict the growth of the chocolate ice-cream market. On the other hand , the increasing fame for artisanal ice creams and the development of lactose-free chocolate ice creams are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the chocolate ice-cream market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

1. Blue Berry Creameries

2. General Mills, Inc

3. Halo Top Creamery

4. Jude’s Ice Cream

5. Lotte Confectionery

6. Mars

7. Mihan Dairy Inc.

8. Nestlé S. A

9. Straus Family Creamery

10. Unilever PLC

Market Segmentation:

The global chocolate ice-cream market is segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel. Based on prodcuct type, the market is segmented as cones, cups, tubs & bricks, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, ice cream parlors, online stores, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global chocolate ice-cream market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The chocolate ice-cream market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting chocolate ice-cream market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the chocolate ice-cream market in these regions.