Increasing the memory of your setup now seems like a great idea

This Wednesday, January 20, 2021, various reports blossomed on the internet, suggesting that PlayStation 5 stocks would not be high enough in 2021 for anyone interested to get one. Issue: Concerns about manufacturing next generation consoles are similar to other products in the gaming industry, including RAM. If you want to add more memory to your setup, it is advisable to do so now.

As the Chinese site HKPEC explains in a new report, the price of DRAM memory chips has increased by 20 to 30% since December last year. The inflation in just a few weeks is due to the increasing demand from manufacturers. The latter try to meet a flourishing demand when raw material is lacking and production is insufficient. In addition, Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix, the market leaders whose presence equals 95% of the chips on the market, seem to have decided to limit their investments in memory.

On the Samsung side, the 13 production lines intended for the production of 300 mm DRAM are to be reassigned. The South Korean manufacturer would like to dedicate this part of its production to the development of contact image sensors for scanners. Lines that made it possible to produce around 100,000 units per month. With this change of plan, however, DRAM production would be halved. Samsung had already done this in 2020, but it won’t help if the manufacturer goes in the same direction.

And with good reason, prices can go up in the opposite direction if the production of memory chips drops sharply. Expect new inflation, a possible blow to PCists. Electronics is a coveted dish in 2021, and the different manufacturers are ripping apart the different components. Technophiles must therefore prepare for a possible further price hike. Hopefully it’s only temporary, although that DRAM shortage is likely to be felt year round.