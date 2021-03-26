Increasing Product Use in Cosmetics Industry Driving Bismuth Nitrate Market

As per P&S Intelligence, these grave side-effects of cancer treatment will propel the bismuth nitrate market from $190.6 million in 2019 at a 5.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

With the increasing population and incidence of chronic diseases, the demand for a variety of medical drugs is rising in the region, which is giving a push to the APAC pharma sector. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian pharmaceutical industry grew steadily from $15.53 billion in 2015 to $20.83 billion in 2019, and it is further expected to reach $100 billion by 2025. This factor is driving the bismuth nitrate market, as the growing pharma sector is leading to the increasing demand for this compound for various drugs.

Moreover, the usage of this salt is increasing in the cosmetics sector, particularly as a whitening pigment in lipsticks, eye shadows, nail polishes, and hair sprays. To these products, Bi(NO 3 ) 3 imparts metallic, shimmery, and pearlescent effects, which are considered important USPs for them. With the increasing disposable income of people and their rising consciousness about looking good, the demand for cosmetics is burgeoning, especially in developing countries, which is leading to the surging consumption of this salt.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application

Drug Formulation

Chemical Manufacturing

Geographical Analysis