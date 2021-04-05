Increasing Product Demand from Construction Industry Driving Biocomposites Industry

The growing requirement for fuel-efficient automobiles that meet government standards such as the European Union (EU) mandate for limiting the emission of CO2 to 95g/km by 2020 and the CAFÉ standards of 54.5 mpg by 2025) is pushing up the demand for biocomposites across the world.

Additionally, the usage of these composites leads to huge cost and energy savings for automobile manufacturing companies. Because of this reason, several automakers such as Ford Motor Co. are making huge investments in bio-based composites research and development (R&D) projects. This is boosting the popularity of bio-based composites, which is, in turn, driving the progress of the global biocomposites market. Wood-plastic composites (WPCs) and natural fiber composites (NFCs) are the main two types of biocomposites used around the world.

The NFCs are extensively used in the various interior parts of vehicles such as driver cabins, doors, dashboards, and windows. On the other hand, the WPCs are primarily used for trims and rear shelves for spare wheels, trunks, headliners, and seat bases and also in the interior trims of doors. Because of the mushrooming utilization of bio-based composites in vehicles, nearly all European and North American automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are able to manufacture lightweight vehicles.

This was because of the extensive usage of these composites in various non-load bearing applications in the housing industry such as cladding, vanities, kitchenware, and trimmings. Globally, the sales of biocomposites were the highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the past few years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This was because of the large-scale usage of lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industry.

