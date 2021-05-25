Increasing Demand From Chemical Industry Boost Hypophosphorous Acid Market Growth Over 2028, Finds Fact.MR
Hypophosphorous Acid Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028
Over the recent past, there has been significant growth in demand for Hypophosphorous Acid Market across the globe. This can be attributed to increasing demand from the chemicals, polymers and pharmaceutical industry.
Rise in demand for Hypophosphorous Acid as chemical intermediates, supported by its increasing utilization for producing Hypophosphite Salts, phosphinic acid and decolourisation of several chemical, among others, have been the major driving factors responsible for its growth
Hypophosphorous Acid is used as a decolorizing agent and stabilising agent in production of polymer and plastic compounds such as polyamides, nylon fibers, alkyd resins, polyacrilonitrile, polyester fibre, epoxies, and fatty acid esters, among others.
Hypophosphorous Acid Market: Segmentation
On the basis of grade, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;
- Technical grade
- Pharma grade
On the basis of Function, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;
- Bleaching Agent
- Stabilizer
- Neturalizing Agent
- Catalyst
- Chemical Intermediate
- Antioxidant
- Wetting Agent
On the basis of end use, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;
- Chemical
- Pharmaceuticals
- Polymer & plastics
- Electronics and electrical
- Others
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Hypophosphorous Acid Market: Market Participants
Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the Global Hypophosphorous Acid market are:
- Arkema Group
- Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Qingyuan RGDC Chemicals Co.,Ltd
- Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
- Jiangxi Fuerxin Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.
- NEEMCCO Pvt Ltd.
- Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
