Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging to Substantially Surge the Revenues by 2029

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global pharmaceutical packaging market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global pharmaceutical packaging market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on pharmaceutical packaging sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global pharmaceutical packaging market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for pharmaceutical packaging. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the pharmaceutical packaging market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Key Competitors Operating in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Amcor Plc

Becton

Dickinson and Company

AptarGroup, Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, application and region.

Material

Plastics & Polymers

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Product Type

Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging

Plastic Bottles

Caps & Closures

Parenteral Containers

Blister Packs

Prefillable Inhalers

Pouches

Medication Tubes

Application

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Retail Pharmacy

Contract Packaging

Institutional Pharmacy

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Country-specific assessment on demand for pharmaceutical packaging has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target applications. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Some of the key competitors operating in the pharmaceutical packaging market are Amcor Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, AptarGroup, Inc., Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Owens Illinois Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and others.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the pharmaceutical packaging market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate such as pharmaceutical, packaging, and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the pharmaceutical packaging market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

