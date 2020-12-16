Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2020-2027 Qualitative Report Focusing on Leading Players : Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries A.G., Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Hydrogen Peroxide market. Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a colorless liquid slightly viscous than water and bitter in taste at room temperature. Hydrogen peroxide easily decomposes into water and oxygen. It undergoes spontaneous reaction when it comes in contact with any organic material. Lower concentration of hydrogen peroxide (3-9%) is used for medical applications and as a bleach for cloth & hair. Higher concentrations (35%, 50%, 70%) are generally used in paper & pulp, textile, chemical industries, and as a part of rocket fuel.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Hydrogen Peroxide market Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries A.G., Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Kemira Oyj, Thai Peroxide Limited (TPL), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Hansol Chemical, and Nouryon

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Product Type: 35% Hydrogen Peroxide 50% Hydrogen Peroxide Others



Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Application: Paper & Pulp Textiles Chemical Synthesis Wastewater Treatment Personal & Home Care Products Food Others



Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of around 44.9% in 2018, owing to high demand & presence of hydrogen peroxide manufacturers in the region. Local players operating in China, India, and South East Asia are investing in hydrogen peroxide industry to tap potential local market. For instance, In India, Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) invested US$ 56 Mn for expansion of existing projects and a new project at its facility in Dahej, Gujarat. The company received funding for its projects through internal accruals and the plant was commissioned by June 30, 2019.Key local players are investing into hydrogen peroxide market to meet rising demand from consumers. For instance, in November 2018, Indian Peroxide established its new hydrogen peroxide plant in Gujarat, India. The annual production capacity of plant is 45 Kilo Tons and the plant will offer three concentrations that are 35% Hydrogen Peroxide, 50% Hydrogen Peroxide & 70% Hydrogen Peroxide. Moreover, the company is planning to invest US$ 103 Million in the next 3 to 5 years in India.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

