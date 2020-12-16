Increasing Demand for Apple Concentrate Market 2020-2027 Qualitative Report Focusing on Leading Players : Agrana Juice Gmbh, Tree Top Inc, Döhler GMBH, Shaanxi Hengtong Fruit Juice & Beverage Group Co Ltd

The Global Apple Concentrate Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Apple Concentrate market. Apple Concentrate is a used as sweetener or as an alternative to corn syrup and sugar in food & beverages products such as soft drinks, sparkling drinks, and juices. Furthermore, it is an ingredient which find its applications in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. Growing usage of apple concentrate attributing to various health benefits and longer shelf life of products is projected to boost the demand for apple concentrate market over the forecast period.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Apple Concentrate market Agrana Juice Gmbh, Tree Top Inc, Döhler GMBH, Shaanxi Hengtong Fruit Juice & Beverage Group Co Ltd, China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd, Britvic Plc, Welch Foods Inc, A Cooperative, Rauch Fruchtsäfte Gmbh & Co Og, Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH, and Cobell Ltd

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Apple Concentrate Market, By Product Type: Cloudy Concentrate Clear Concentrate Juice Concentrate Puree/Sauce Concentrate Others (Vinegar, Oil, etc.) Liquid Concentrate Powder Concentrate Others (Pectin Powder, Flakes, etc.) Solid Concentrate



Oxidation is a major factor that impacts the production of apple concentrate. Oxidation is caused due to polyphenol oxidase which is present in apple and it can be avoided by the heating process at the industrial level. But this can increase the cost of the overall production. Moreover, additional efforts are needed to be made in order to produce apple concentrate without oxidation which is highly dangerous for human health. This factor is projected to curb market growth over the forecast period.Rising application of apple concentrate in dental care product is projected to open new doors of opportunity to the market of apple concentrate. According to the researcher, phenolic compounds present in apple concentrates have anti-caries properties i.e. it can be used to treat dental problems such as a cavity. Therefore, the launch of new products such as toothpaste, mouthwash and others which are prepared by using apple concentrate is expected to fuel the market growth of apple concentrate over the forecast period.The rising number of partnerships among major players is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Lassonde Industries Inc., a developer, and manufacturer of fruit and vegetable juices has reached an agreement to acquire Old Orchard Brands, L.L.C. for $146 million in cash. Old Orchard Brands is a family-owned and operated fruit juice and beverage company based in Sparta, Mich.Increasing production line for apple juice is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2016, Starbucks introduced new baked apple drinks in Japan which is a unique move from the company in order to cater to the changing demand of customers. Therefore, expanding the product line of the apple juice is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

