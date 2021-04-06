Increasing Consumption of Barbeque Food to Cause Boom of Middle East and Africa Charcoal Industry in Future

The charcoal market is projected to increase its revenue size from $5,882.8 million in 2018 to $6,566.5 million by 2024. Currently, the market is highly fragmented, due to the presence of numerous players such as Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Parker Charcoal Company, Timber Charcoal Company LLC, and Maurobera SA.

Moreover, the charcoal market growth is led by the increasing utilization of charcoal in water treatment plants. These plants primarily use Japanese white charcoal to eliminate hazardous chemicals and enrich the water with natural minerals. Apart from this, the plants utilize a high volume of activated charcoal carbon filters to remove foul odor, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and sediments during the water treatment process. Besides, an increase in government initiatives on water treatment will propel the demand for carbon in foreseeable future.

Latin America consumes the largest quantity of charcoal, due to rapid industrialization, expansion of the food industry, and surge in production of cement. Additionally, the region uses high-volume of charcoal in the iron industry, as it is the main source of energy for the production of pig iron. Among LATAM countries, Brazil is projected to utilize large quantities of charcoal in coming years, due to the increase in production of iron, steel, and several other metals.

Market Segmentation by Type

Lump Charcoal

Charcoal briquettes

Japanese Charcoal

Sugar Charcoal

Market Segmentation by Application