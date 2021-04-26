Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

Automation and innovation in the work within business is necessary for the reinvention of the system landscapes. The same is possible with the machine learnings together with the help of the artificial intelligence platform. The industries in the recent time are in the tremendous need of the artificial intelligence platform to increase automation, machine interaction and to save time. Furthermore, problem-solving, social intelligence and general intelligence can also be achieved with the help of the artificial intelligence platform. The artificial intelligence platform market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growth in adoption of cloud based application and services. Moreover, rising high level computer languages is helping various industries to work easily on the artificial intelligence platform.

Artificial intelligence platform is a way for computer systems to perform tasks like human intelligence including decision-making and speech recognition. Artificial intelligence platform is used for creating intelligent machines working nearly like humans and for developing ‘activities computers’ with the artificial intelligence.

How about looking through the sample of Artificial Intelligence Platform market report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26788

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Drivers and challenges

Some key drivers for the artificial intelligence platform include the growth of automotive industries and IT-firms. Approach of sectors towards the automation to increase to the productivity of the organizations gives potential growth to an artificial intelligence platform market in the coming years. Also, the growth in big data and demand for intelligent virtual assistant are primary drivers for artificial intelligence platform market. Thus, the artificial intelligence platform market is expected to have a potential growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, changing the customer preference towers the convenience and luxury life also gives rise to the artificial intelligence platform market. Also, artificial intelligence platform market is expected to be adopted by various manufacturers to improve their customer services. However, security related issues such as data privacy and unreliability of artificial intelligence platform algorithms are expected to be some factors hindering the artificial intelligence platform market.

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Segmentation

Artificial intelligence Platform Market can be segmented as follows:-

Segmentation of artificial intelligence platform on the basis of deployment:- Cloud On-premises



Segmentation of artificial intelligence platform on the basis of component:- Software Services



Segmentation of artificial intelligence platform on the basis of application:- Home automation Remote sensing Medical diagnosis Automated weapons Speech Recognition Text Recognition Others



Segmentation of artificial intelligence platform on the basis of industry:- Automotive Electrical and electronics IT & Telecommunication Media and entertainment Healthcare Manufacturing Others



Segmentation of artificial intelligence platform on the basis of enterprise size:- Large enterprises SMEs



Would like to know what Artificial Intelligence Platform market has in store? Look through the “Table Of Content” of Artificial Intelligence Platform market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26788

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Key Players

Some key players of artificial intelligence platform market are ,

Microsoft Corporation

Arterys

Alphabet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel

Infosys

Wipro

Ayasdi

Bowery Farming

Salesforce

Qualcomm

NVIDIA

Freenome

Amazon Web Services

Absolutdata

SAP and HPE

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26788

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com