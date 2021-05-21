Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Artificial Food Color Market

Food Colors are naturally or synthetically produced additives that are used in food & beverage products to impart color characteristic. Generally, food colors helps to enhance food & beverage product’s appeals which in turn help to influence or fascinate the consumer to purchase the product. Industrially, two type of artificial food colors are consumed during the production of food & beverage products; Pigment and Dyes. Artificial food colors are available in three forms, solid, liquid and gel type.

Artificial food colors are not only provide decorative or influencing appeals but also improve the taste of food products, help to maintain the quality, and increase shelf life of the product. Along with this, artificial food Colors protects vitamins quality and flavors which may get affected due to UV rays or sunlight’s. As compare with natural food color, artificial food colors are highly effective and imparts intense and uniform color in the food & beverage products. Along with this, artificial food colors can easily get miscible with the solution

Market Dynamics:

The global food & beverages industry has witness healthy growth over the recent past and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. The long-term growth of the industry is driven by socio-economic trends such as rapid population growth, urbanization, increasing affluent population and economic growth across the globe. With the rising demand, consumers look out for quality and appearance of the product, which manufacturers take it into serious consideration. In order to cater to comply with the consumers’ varying needs and requirements, manufacturers are emphasizing on consumption of several ingredient such as color, specialty ingredient and new packaging methods.

Thus, increasing production and demand for food & beverage products will leads to drive the artificial food colors market over the forecast period. Moreover, low cost of artificial food color offers competitive edge over the natural food color. However, the regulation of several food regulatory authorities on artificial food color may hamper the growth of market. Also, the changing consumer preference towards the natural ingredient may impede the growth of artificial food color market.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, global artificial food color market is bifurcated into;

Pigment

Dyes

On the basis of application, global artificial food color market is bifurcate into;

Dairy

Beverage Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Bakery

Confectionary

Meat Products

Processed/ Packed Food

Others

On the basis of color type, global artificial food color market is segmented into;

Yellow

Blue

Red

Green

Others

Regional Outlook

Global artificial food color market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, especially in the China and India. As, APAC accounted around 62% of global population. With this significant population, increasing per capita spending and growing demand for packed food & beverage products in this region owing to which demand for artificial food color market is expected to increase over the forecast period. Moreover, lack of government regulation and lack of awareness over the use of artificial food color are the major reason that drive the market. Along with this, high production capacity and low cost of artificial food color owing to which manufacturer are mostly preferring artificial colors over natural. China artificial food color market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. However, in developed region such as North America and Europe, artificial food color market is expected to register sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Rung International,

Denim Colourchem (P) Limited

Nestlé SA

ALLIANCE ORGANICS LLP

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

Arun Colour Chem Private Limited

JAMSONS INDUSTRIES

REXZA COLOURS and Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

