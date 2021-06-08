Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Decyl Oleate Market

Decyl oleate is industrially produced by the esterification of fatty alcohols and oleic acid, which is used as an emollient in the composition of cosmetics, hair care, and skin care products. The major application of decyl oleate is in the personal care and pharmaceuticals segment. Growth in the demand for decyl oleate is largely contributed by the increase in skin care consciousness among people. Decyl oleate is produced from two sources namely plants and animals.

A new research report by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Decyl Oleate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025’ provides deep insights on the global decyl oleate market. According to the market analysis, the global decyl oleate market is expected to reach a market valuation of over US$ 900 Mn by the end of 2025. This reflects a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2017-2025. Among the different types of decyl oleate based on source, there is comparatively more demand for plant based decyl oleate owing to consumers’ increasing preference for natural ingredient based products. Plant based decyl oleate also has other associated benefits such as ease of availability, low production cost, and environment friendly nature.

Global Decyl Oleate Market: Drivers

Rapid urbanization in many regions has helped people gain considerable disposable income. People are now spending more on their personal care. This has led to an increase in demand for personal care products, in turn increasing the demand for decyl oleate, which is a key ingredient in these products. The cosmetics and beauty market is also growing with a rise in the number of appearance conscious people. This is also expected to benefit the global decyl oleate market.

However availability of decyl oleate substitutes in the market may have a negative impact on market revenue growth. Cosmetics and beauty care manufacturers are preferring other substitutes as an emollient in their products. This could hamper the sales of decyl oleate over the forecast period.

Global Decyl Oleate Market: Segmental Highlights

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominating regional market with a higher market value during the forecast period. APAC is expected to reach a value of over US$ 340 Mn by the end of 2025. The region is also expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2017 – 2025.

Based on source type , plant based decyl oleate is expected to lead the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Animal based decyl oleate is expected to register a CAGR of over 2.9% during 2017-2025.

, plant based decyl oleate is expected to lead the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Animal based decyl oleate is expected to register a CAGR of over 2.9% during 2017-2025. Based on application, the personal care segment is anticipated to show the maximum demand and grow at a higher rate as compared to the pharmaceuticals segment. The pharmaceuticals segment is also expected to witness progressive growth during the forecast period.

Global Decyl Oleate Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report depicts the compete profiles of all the major players in the global decyl oleate market. This includes the total revenue of all the players during the forecast period along with their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis. Some of these major players mentioned in the report are :

