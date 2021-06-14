Increasing awareness about energy management system is predicted to be the major driving factor for the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about energy management system is predicted to be the major driving factor for the growth of the market

An energy management system (EMS) is an integration of computer-aided tools used by electric utility grid operators to observe, control and optimize the performance of the generation or transmission system. An EMS enables us to monitor and control the energy-consuming devices such as fans, dampers, pumps, HVAC, and lighting.

The EMS also involves the planning and operational methods to control both energy production and consumption. This system is also connected to environmental and energy production management.

The main objectives of an energy management system include climate protection and preservation, environmental conservation, and energy cost savings.

The successive growth of business infrastructure demands an upfront investment in an energy management system. EMS has become an indispensable part of small businesses as it helps in reducing utility bills, overall expenditure, and increasing the return on investment (ROI) of the business.

Some of the beneficial factors behind installing an energy management system for the businesses are:

Helps in defining energy needs

An energy management strategy helps the business owner in understanding the energy consumption patterns. This system helps you to find out when energy is used most intensely or which kinds of processes and equipment are causing the excessive usage. The advanced data analytics helps to identify the defining elements behind unnecessary energy waste.

This is the way an energy management system reduces the energy consumption rate resulting in decreasing costs and improving the energy consumption patterns.

Moreover, for businesses operating in different locations, energy management systems will provide benchmarking services across the branches, offices, shops, and depots etc.

Improves power factor and reduces electricity bill

An energy management system also enables the companies to get their active and reactive power data. The power data helps to understand the company its power factor. Power factor is referred to the connection between real and apparent power.

Real power is the power used in the system of the company, while apparent power can be referred to the combination of the real and the reactive power.

Reactive power is a circulating component between the network and some type loads such as converters and motors, and it is not converted directly to a work.

However, if your tariff has charges either directly on reactive energy or on peak demand, you will still be paying for not only real power but also reactive power. The higher the reactive power, the higher you pay for apparent power and peak demand.

Improves the well-being of employees

Studies reveal that the productivity and overall well-being of employees get improved in contented and relaxed work environments. Uninterrupted lighting and temperature control in the workplace create relaxing and comfortable atmosphere which increases employee contentment and enhances performance.

Increases ROI

EMS comes with bounty of in-built yet affordable features. They include emitting lower power during peak hours, offering revenue-generating programs, and identifying energy leaks. These amazing features undeniably offer a return on investment on installing an energy management system in the workplace.

Improves the facility performance

A smart-functioning EMS not only improves employee engagement and productivity, it also enhances the building performance. EMS reduces operating costs along with energy waste and saves you a lot of money enabling you to increase your budget for other more important areas of business such as promotions, marketing, and product developments.

Controls the HVAC system

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning is considered to be one of the biggest energy consuming equipment in any workplace. A substantial proportion of total building energy consumption is occurred by the use of HVAC. Load disaggregation option of energy management system provides more awareness about HVAC and details of other energy consumed equipment load.

