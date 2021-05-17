Increasing Automation In Train, Metro And Others Is Projected To Drive The Global Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market 2028

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Key Participant

Leading players for the global Automatic Train Protection Signalling Market are following:

Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Ansaldo STS

Bombardier Transportation

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

RailCorp

GL Communication Inc.

Wabtec Corporation

SENER group

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Segmentation

The global Automatic Train Protection Signaling market can be segmented on the basis of Train Type:

High Speed Train

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Metro Train

Others

The global Automatic Train Protection Signaling market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is projected to dominate in the global automatic train protection signaling market owing to massive fleet of rolling stock. China is projected to be the second largest market for the automatic train protection signaling market due to increasing upcoming high speed railway projects.

North America is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate owing to sprawling of metro line across the region which will boost the sales of automatic train protection signaling over the foreseeable time period. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is focusing on expansion of rail lines in the Sonoma-Marin Area. For this project, FTA (Freight Transport Association) provided a US$ 22.5 Mn fund to the rail ministry.

China is projected to create a lucrative opportunity for the automatic train protection signaling market due to a Chinese company signing two rail projects with Brazil, to build two big-ticket railway-related infrastructure projects in eastern Brazil’s Bahia state. The projects values are US$ 2 Bn and US$ 600 Mn. Additionally, in China, the government is focusing on the electrification of trail tracks for the expansion of high speed trains and ultra-high speed trains.

These projects are also anticipated to create an opportunity for the market during the forecast period. In India, railway ministry has announced to increase the train’s speed for intending to reduce the travelling time. Henceforth, the leading player is focusing the country for sales of automatic train protection signaling system. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to the fact that there is no manufacturing facility pertaining to rolling stock.

The Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market report analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market growth has been examined in the report.

Looking forth to invest in business intelligence offerings on the web? Then Fact.MR has just the right thing for you – insights from trusted sources and up-to-data information on various industries to empower companies and clients.

