Increased Consumer Demand Triggering Growth Of Dartboard Market, Finds Fact.MR

DARTBOARD MARKET INTRODUCTION

A dart is used mainly in throwing sports, precision sports, indoor sports, pub games and gambling games. There are a number of games which can be played on a dartboard. The two major dartboards used across the world: bristle dartboard and the electronic dartboard.

Bristle dart boards are more durable and less expensive than electronic dart boards. Electronic dart boards are used to play various games as it consists of a computer program for score calculations.

The regional demand for dartboards varies across the world. With its roots in the UK, darts are today played extensively across the world and is expected to grow more in the near future

DARTBOARD MARKET DYNAMICS

The dartboards originated during the 1860s in the United Kingdom. In ancient times, darts were used in warfare practices by skirmishers. It was developed into a game of skills and was mainly played in the pubs much later.

The dartboards were made of solid blocks of the Elm tree. After the day’s play, they were soaked overnight to heal the holes. The dart was a favorite game amongst the locals.

Later in 1923, dartboards were made of modeling clay. This model of dartboards was not a great success. Soon, dartboards were modified and were made of sisal fibers. Small bundles of similar lengths were bundled together and then compressed into a disk that was bounded with a metal ring.

This type of dartboard was a great success as dartboards were more durable and required less maintenance. This was further modified into electronic dartboards with a digital scoreboard that has multiple games programmed into it.

DARTBOARD MARKET SEGMENTATION

There are various segments of dartboards depending upon the type, raw material and different games played.

Segmentation of dartboards on the basis of the raw material used:

Wooden blocks

Modeling clay

Fiber

Cork

Plastics

Segmentation on the basis of the games played on dartboards:

Cricket

The 01 Games

Around the World

Legs

Killer

Halve-it

Shanghai

Segmentation on the basis of its types:

Bristle dartboards

Electronic Dartboards

Coiled Paper Dartboards

Wooden Dartboards

Cork Dartboards

Magnetic Dartboards

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Dartboard Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

DARTBOARD MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Some of the leading brands that specialize in the manufacturing of dartboards are:

Winmau Darts

DMI sports

Nodor

Arachnid

Viper by GLD Products

Regent Sports

Trademark Games

TG Champion

Viper

