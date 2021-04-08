Increase your super builder power with the LEGO Batman mask at a very attractive price

If you’re into building games, this nearly 400-piece LEGO Batman mask will make you feel like you’ve achieved something when it’s finished. The product contains certain clear parts that must be aligned with the openings. So you have your own Batman mask to display. What’s more, you can have it for less than € 65.

Batman’s LEGO mask: a collector’s item

Batman’s mask has 410 stones, enough to delight fans of complex constructions. In addition, LEGO gives its product a touch of authenticity with transparent parts that represent the face. It also includes a sleek descriptive badge attached to a sturdy display.

The composition of the pieces gradually reveals a tribute to the legendary hero of Gotham City. Once the model is ready, we discover a great model that is 22 cm high, 10 cm wide and 12 cm deep.

This construction game is intended for fans of Batman, the famous cartoon hero. All LEGO sets in the series for adults have been specially developed to offer model enthusiasts a fascinating and rewarding experience.

Bring Gotham City style into your home with this awesome LEGO set: Batman Mask for $ 59.99.

3 good reasons to buy this model?

Creative and exciting construction Fascinating exhibition Ideal for LEGO and comic fans

