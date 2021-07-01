Income: Key Companies merger and acquisition during COVID-19 in Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is divided into three segments

Product type

End-user

Regional outlook

{What will the sample contain?

The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

Based on product type segment, the market is classified into

Trays

Bags

Boxes & containers

ESD films

ESD foams

Others

From the above, the bags sub-segment is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecasted timeframe. Bags sub-segment grabbed a market share of $873.8 million in the year 2019 and is estimated to upsurge at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2027. ESD bags are preferred by the manufacturers as they are easy to transport. This aspect is expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment market.

Based on the end-user segment, the market is categorized into

Consumer electronics

Telecommunications & network industry

Automotive industry

Healthcare

Military & defense

Aerospace

From the above, the consumer electronics sub-segment is anticipated to garner massive revenue during the forecasted timeframe. The sub-segment grabbed a market size of $1,247.90 million in the year 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027. Consumer electronics use ESD packages extensively to transport and procure electronic goods from place to place. This factor is projected to fuel the growth of the sub-segment market.

Based on region, the market is divided into

LAMEA

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

From the above, the North American electrostatic discharge packaging market stood at $392.2 million in the year 2019 and is estimated to surge at a growth rate of 11.9% from 2019 to 2027. The rise in technological devices in the automobile and manufacturing sectors has enhanced the need for transportation and packaging to avert goods damage. The ESD packaging are extensively used in the packaging of electrostatic-sensitive devices or products, which is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Key Market Players

The prominent players of the global ESD packaging market are as follows:

Tandem Equipment Sales Inc.

BASF

Smurfit Kappa Group

Desco Industries

PPG Industries

DowDuPont

TIP Corporation

Elcom (UK) Ltd.

Conductive Containers Inc.

Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS

These market participants are concentrating on varied tactics and planning for financing research and development activities, new product launches, capturing trending market ideas, mergers & acquisitions, building product portfolios, and business expansions.

Highlights of the Report

As per a report studied by Research Dive, the global ESD packaging market is expected to gain $5,773.1 million by 2027, rising from a market size of $2,984.0 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The report compiles all the estimated restraints, drivers, the Covid-19 impact on the market, and opportunities. Also, the report includes SWOT scrutiny, major developments in the market, Porter’s five forces analysis, and major segmentations.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/