Incinerator Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Incinerator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global incinerator market reached a value of US$ 13.3 Billion in 2020. Incineration refers to a waste treatment process which includes the combustion of organic substances present in waste materials. The heat generated during the process is further employed for the production of electricity. Incineration equipment is widely used in the management of medical, chemical, sewage, building, agricultural and municipality wastes. As this process assists in reducing the volume of solid waste significantly, the demand for incinerators is increasing across the globe.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Market Trends:

Incinerators are one of the most popular waste-to-energy technologies used around the world for processing non-renewable waste. They aid in reducing the cost of transportation of waste as well as lowering the emissions of harmful gases generated from landfills. They also help in curbing soil pollution by preventing the toxic elements of untreated waste from leaching into the soil. The growing environmental concerns in confluence with the increasing amounts of pollution, primarily in urban areas, is one of the primary factors impacting the demand for incinerators. Apart from this, the declining availability of landfills and the increased potential offered by these devices to deal with plastic and non-organic waste is also strengthening the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 17.5 Billion by 2026.

Market Summary:

Based on product types, the market has been classified into moving grate; static hearth, furnace and multiple hearth; rotary kiln; and fluidized bed. At present, moving grate accounts for the majority of the market share.

On the basis of end users, the municipal sector represents the largest segment, followed by the industrial sector.

Region-wise, the market has been segregated as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Babcock & Wilcox Co., Covanta Energy Corp., SUEZ Environnement SA, Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée S.A, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc., EEW Energy from Waste GmbH, Martin GmbH, Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc., and Novo Energy, LLC.

Competitive Landscape:

Babcock & Wilcox Co.

Covanta Energy Corp.

Suez Environnement Co. S.A.

Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée S.A

Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc.

EEW Energy from Waste Gmbh

Martin Gmbh

Wheelabrator Technologies

Novo Energy, LLC.

Breakup by Product Type:

Moving Grate

Static Hearth, Furnace and Multiple Hearth

Rotary Kiln

Fluidized Bed

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Municipal Sector

Industrial Sector

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Southeast asia fire sprinkler heads market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market

Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

North america healthcare packaging market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-packaging-market

United states fire sprinklers market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-fire-sprinklers-market

Automotive connectors market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market

North america microgrid market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-microgrid-market

North america protein ingredients market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-protein-ingredients-market

Automotive nvh materials market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-nvh-materials-market

Oxo alcohol market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxo-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

Mechanical ventilators market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Click Here: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800