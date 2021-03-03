Incident Response Services Market 2021 Demand to hit USD 61.01 Bn by 2026 | IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc

The market was valued at USD 21.72 billion in 2019,and it is projected to reach a value of USD 61.01 billion by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 18.96% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Advanced threat detection solutions are being employed by firms in industries, like IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare to detect the trespassers, whose main aim is cybercrime. Various security solutions are being installed by enterprises, which establish network, e-mail, database, and web security. Meanwhile all incidents cannot be prevented, there are measures organizations can take to minimize their attack and lessen the frequency and severity of incidents.

Top Leading Manufactures-

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Dell Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, FireEye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Verizon Communications Inc.

With the sophistication and frequency of attacks increasing, more organizations are beginning to prioritize incident response teams who can help mitigate the impact of security threats to any organization.

Market Key Insights:

Data Breaches in the Healthcare Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– The largest breach reported in 2018 was a hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65 million patient records.

– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019.

Industry Recent Advancements-

– April 2019 – Rapid7 Inc. acquired NetFort, a company that provides end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics across cloud, virtual, and physical networks. Rapid7 plans to bring NetForts network monitoring, visibility, and analytics capabilities into its Insight cloud to help customers securely advance.

– July 2018 – LIFARS, a New York-based cybersecurity digital forensics and incident response firm, tied up with IT consultancy firm Tech Mahindra to innovate and create new services in specific areas of threat detection, mitigation, incident management, and integrated cyber.

– October 2018 – FireEye rolled out an assortment of free tools, shared knowledge, security expertise, and on-demand services to advance community-based protection from cyberattacks. The platform initially focused on existing open-source software, freeware, and community developed tools..

