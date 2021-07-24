Incidence rises to 13.6 – Calling people who do not want to be vaccinated | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The threat of a fourth corona wave in the autumn due to holidays, delta variant of the virus and unwillingness to vaccinate is constantly increasing.

The seven-day incidence has been rising continuously for two and a half weeks. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 13.6 on Saturday morning – the day before it was 13.2 and the most recent low on July 6 was 4.9. For example, the health authorities in Germany last reported new corona infections to the RKI within one day in 1919. This is evident from the figures from Saturday morning, which show the status of the RKI dashboard at 4.35 am.

A week ago, the value for Germany was 1608 infections. According to the new information, 28 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 22 dead.

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek, meanwhile, urged adults to get vaccinated against Corona – also out of solidarity with children and adolescents. “Especially now, with the number of infections rising again, all adults should show as much solidarity as possible with the children and adolescents by taking advantage of the vaccination offers unvaccinated people,” the CDU politician said in the Funke newspapers. media. group. “The solidarity of adults would be a very important contribution to enable regular school operation after the summer holidays.”

Karliczek argued: “There is no vaccine approved for younger children and no vaccination is recommended for children and adolescents aged 12 years and older. So, the less the virus circulates among adults, the less it can pose a threat to young people. Children and young people can also become seriously ill, and we still know too little about Long Covid in children and young people.”

FDP health politician Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus called on Watson’s online portal to make further efforts in the vaccination campaign: “Remember that rural areas and the sometimes long journeys also play a decisive role. That’s why people in Germany should be offered vaccinations where they are.”

Meanwhile, the president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, warned of an increase in corona incidence due to returning travelers. «Spain and Italy are popular holiday destinations, especially among young people, who often have not yet been vaccinated twice. The arrival of the virus to Germany from these countries will clearly increase due to the return journey,” said Montgomery of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday).

The medical officer called for consistent quarantine for unvaccinated travelers returning and for compliance with corona rules to ensure the fourth wave does not become a “tsunami”. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also advised caution. “At the moment we have not yet achieved herd immunity, so I advise you to remain cautious,” Lauterbach told the editorial network Germany (RND). That also means: “Visit the disco only for people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested and only with a mask.”

In view of the new school year, the Education and Science Union (GEW) is calling for the purchase of air filters for all classrooms in Germany. “If schools have to be crisis-proof and regular classroom education has to be resumed after the summer holidays, then air filters – in addition to a hygiene concept including regular tests – are necessary in all classrooms,” said GEW boss Maike Finnern of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). ).

The federal government eventually set up a funding program for mobile air filters. “The funding is limited to the classrooms of children and young people up to the age of twelve. That is not enough, as the high numbers mainly affect adolescents and young adults,” said Finnern.