Incidence continues to rise – vaccination rate sometimes stalls | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Significantly increasing number of corona infections and sometimes a slow vaccination rate are making authorities and politicians in Germany increasingly worried. The nationwide seven-day incidence has risen again.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the figure for Friday morning rose from 8 to 8.6 within one day. Ten days earlier, there were only 4.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

In a country comparison, the highest incidence is in Berlin, where the value has doubled to about 14 within a week, followed by Bremen and Hamburg with about 12 each.

Meanwhile, 45 percent of the total population in Germany has been fully vaccinated against the corona virus. But in many places, vaccination rates are slowing. Baden-Württemberg’s health ministry announced on Friday that initial vaccinations in the country’s vaccination centers had fallen by 70 percent in the past three weeks.

Looking for creative ideas to prevent the vaccination campaign from stalling

With targeted campaigns by mobile vaccination teams and no-deal vaccinations, countermeasures are being taken in the Southwest. The situation is similar in other federal states. Pop-up vaccinations are increasingly being offered in Berlin, for example via drive-in. There were queues for a corona vaccination campaign at Cologne Cathedral. Nationwide, 59.5 percent of people have received at least one vaccine dose.

The health authorities in Germany reported 1,456 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 949 infections. According to the new information, 18 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 49 dead.

The number of reproductions, which determines the speed of the spread of the coronavirus, has also increased enormously recently. According to Friday’s RKI data, the so-called R-value was 1.38 (previous day 1.33) and has been above the value for about ten days. The number means that 100 infected people infect 138 other people.

“We are now deciding what the autumn will be like, what the winter will be like thanks to the vaccination campaign. Everyone determines that,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told RTL/ntv. The CDU politician made it clear that unvaccinated people should expect clearer restrictions in the fall and winter: “We cannot and should not impose the same restrictions on someone who has been vaccinated as someone who has not been vaccinated.”

Vaccination of adolescents remains a controversial topic

Meanwhile, the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is increasingly defending itself against political pressure to issue a general vaccination recommendation for children as young as 12 years old. “The current statements by Mr Söder and other politicians about Stiko and their work are unusual, even taking into account the time of the election campaign, and should be corrected,” the independent commission surrounding virologist Thomas Mertens said on Friday.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had confirmed in the BR that a general Corona vaccination advice for children and young people from the age of twelve had to go faster. He spoke of the Stiko as a voluntary organisation, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are the “professionals”.

In May, the EMA approved Biontech/Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 12 years and older. For Germany, however, the Stiko has so far only recommended vaccination for children and adolescents with certain previous illnesses who are at increased risk of a serious course.