“In your restless dreams, do you see that town?”: Silent Hills gets an official reveal

Silent Hill, probably the most iconic horror sport collection, is lastly making a comeback. Konami has been reasonably silent about its plans for the famed franchise after the discontinuation of Silent Hills P.T. Nonetheless, the writer not too long ago unveiled a model new web site for the survival horror collection and introduced a Silent Hill (SH) Transmission that is scheduled for October 19, 2022.

The information comes shortly after a collection of speculations and leaks a few relaunch of the collection and a possible remake. There have been many speculations and information tales this yr concerning the SH collection. In line with quite a few consultants on-line, Konami plans to revive the cherished horror collection by contracting out various initiatives to totally different studios.

Silent Hill: The Brief Message and the remake of Silent Hill 2 are in improvement, based mostly on rumors

In your stressed desires, do you see that city? The most recent updates for the SILENT HILL collection, will likely be revealed throughout the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October nineteenth, at 2:00 PM. PDT konami.com/video games/silenthi…

Primarily based on these rumors, Bloober Crew is producing a remake of the famend psychological thriller, Silent Hill 2. Not too long ago, quite a few images from the rumored SH 2 remake have been leaked. Following this, a South Korean score board helped followers discover out about The Brief Message, a SH venture that has but to be formally introduced.

Moreover, Crew Silent is reportedly engaged on different Silent Hill initiatives that may revive the collection, in accordance with movie director Christophe Gans. After a sequence of incidents, Konami has now confirmed that SH will likely be returning and has scheduled a SH Transmission on Wednesday, October 19, at 2:00 pm PDT.

The upcoming SH showcase will embrace data on the newest developments within the survival horror franchise and their potential launch date plans. A brand new SH webpage has been launched on Konami’s web site, together with the announcement and the franchise’s model new brand.

Masahiro Ito, who served as Crew Silent’s Artwork Director from 1999 to 2007, retweeted the assertion, sparking hypothesis concerning the involvement of different groups in Wednesday’s reveal and doubtlessly corroborating Christophe Gans’ statements. The franchise’s return may not be the one basic that Konami has in thoughts for the foreseeable future.

With among the deadliest monsters ever created, the SH franchise is taken into account among the many most terrifying horror gaming experiences. The collection hasn’t had a proper launch in fairly a while, however in accordance with stories, a number of SH initiatives are at the moment underneath improvement. This implies that the collection could return with recent horror video games.

Because the SH collection and PlayStation have beforehand collaborated to nice success, the potential for an exclusivity settlement for the franchise sooner or later has been raised.

The PS5 exclusivity settlement was a recurring theme within the fixed stream of SH leaks and speculations that surfaced over the course of the previous yr. The upcoming SH Transmission on Wednesday may function a teaser for much more SH data throughout a hypothetical PlayStation Showcase.



