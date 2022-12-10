In Wake Of Shocking Dinner, Trump Says It’s Jews Who Should Be ‘Ashamed’ For Disloyalty

Lower than two weeks after Donald Trump hosted antisemitic rapper Kanye West and his white nationalist and Holocaust-denying pal Nick Fuentes at a Mar-a-Lago dinner, the previous president mentioned on Friday that Jewish leaders “needs to be ashamed of themselves” for his or her “lack of loyalty.”

“How rapidly Jewish leaders forgot that I used to be the perfect, by far, president for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after posting an op-ed from a far-right conspiracy theorist who mentioned that Trump did extra for Israel and the “Jewish folks than anybody in historical past.”

“This lack of loyalty to their best mates and allies is why massive numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving help to Israel,” he added.

Trump’s publish was startling however not shocking, given his inflammatory dinner with Ye and Fuentes and his pointed silence afterward about their antisemitism.

Ye’s Twitter account was restricted in October after he vowed in a tweet that he was going “loss of life con 3 on Jewish folks.” Days after his dinner with Trump, Ye instructed right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, “I like Hitler” and “I really like Jewish folks, however I additionally love Nazis.” But Trump has not condemned his remarks.

Ye’s Twitter account was once more suspended earlier this month after he posted a Star of David intertwined with a swastika.

Trump has solely mentioned of his dinner that Ye expressed no antisemitism whereas they had been eating. He claimed he had no thought who Fuentes was, although witnesses mentioned he praised him as they mentioned points.

Accusing the Jewish neighborhood of disloyalty as Trump did is itself an antisemitic assault that goes again centuries.

Within the op-ed Trump reposted on Fact Social, conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root dismissed all criticism of Trump’s controversial dinner. Root referred to as Ye “mentally disturbed” and Fuentes a “stranger” the previous president didn’t count on.

Responses to Trump’s newest remark had been muted on Fact Social. However Jewish teams rapidly blasted Trump’s Mar-a-Lago dinner after it occurred and his refusal to sentence antisemitism.

Story continues

“We strongly condemn the virulent antisemitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, and name on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to satisfy with them,” Matt Brooks, chief govt of the Republican Jewish Coalition, mentioned in an announcement simply days after Trump addressed a gathering of the group.

The RJC additionally retweeted a message from former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman telling Trump his assembly with each the antisemitic Ye and Fuentes was “unacceptable.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, referred to as Trump’s Mar-a-Lago assembly “appalling.”

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s to return as prime minister, mentioned Sunday he’s ready for Trump to face up and condemn antisemitism and the antisemites he dined with.

Associated…