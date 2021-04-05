In Vivo Toxicology Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030

In vivo toxicology is the study of toxic effects of chemical substances performed on living organisms, e.g. laboratory animal. Researchers conduct in vivo testing for determining the reduction in the toxic effects of reduced risk products. Mostly, rodents, mice and rats are used as non-human living organisms for in vivo study. Increasing research activities, innovations in animal models are the key growth prospects.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=7339

Study of In Vivo Toxicology for Cancer Phenotypes

In vivo models integrating both cardiovascular and cancer phenotypes allow for the study of on and off target mechanisms of toxicity arising from these agents. Zebra fish as the optimal in vivo model is utilized to screen for cardiotoxicity in a high throughput manner while analysing the work of cardiotoxicity pathways on the cancer therapy’s antitumour effect. As zebrafish and human have high degree of genetic conservation, in vivo toxicology study proves to be a good option for research. Thus, growing the demand in vivo toxicology and eventually driving the growth of market.

Growing Research Activities

Increasing number of pharma companies are focussing on research and development activities owing to growing competition in the health care sector. To provide the best research and accurate analysis, the focus on research activities is must for these companies. Investments in the pharma sector have been increased in developing as well as developed regions for precise research to increase the use of in vivo toxicology.

Regulations against Death of Animals may inhibit the Growth

PETA and other animal welfare agencies have been vocalising against animal abuse for research purpose since long. Several arguments have been made by the activists that it is morally wrong to let animal suffer because of human requirements. UK’s National Centre have prepared the study for Refinement, Replacement and Reduction of animal use in in vivo toxicology testing and many other countries are adopting the plan too. Alternatives such as in vitro testing, ex vivo testing and in silico testing are utilized. In vitro testing involves performing experiments outside the living organism in a controlled environment such as in test tube or petri dish. Such testing help reduce animal requirement and may inhibit the adoption of in vivo toxicology during the forecast period.

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=7339<ype=S

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players include Envigo (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Genoway (France), Polygene (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Perkin Elmer (US), etc.

Genoway, a leader in developing genetically modified research models has partnered with Merck, a leading Science and Technology Company in Jan 2020 to commercialize the development and use of all other animal cell models for the internal research for its customers. Merck is now the leading provider of foundational CRISPR IP, according to the COO of genoway.

Waters Corporation in September 2020 announced the inauguration of their new research lab, Immerse Cambridge located at the centre of Kendall Square. Immerse Cambridge is a collaborative space for research to escalate and co-create towards the next generation of scientific advancements.

In March 2020, Danaher Corporation announced the acquisition of the Biopharma Business from GE Health care’s Life Sciences division. The business will be called Cytiva and will be a standalone operating company in the company’s Life Sciences Segment.

Altogen Labs, a GLP compliant contract research organisation in 2020 have introduced a research lab offers in vivo xenograft efficacy studies and toxicology services designed to escalate preclinical research and drug development.

Regional outlook

The global demand of in vivo toxicology depends on many factors including growth in research and development activities, growing expenditure by health care companies, etc. Spending on health care is reaching heights globally and the spending is likely to reach up to $10 trillion by 2022.

North America is expected to hold the dominant share regarding the growth of in vivo toxicology. Health care sector in US comprise 18% of GDP. In 2019, United States spent about $11,100 per person on health care which is the highest in the world. Furthermore, spending on research and development by major players in the market has been a key growth prospect.

China in Asia Pacific is also moving rapidly owing to increasing investments in research and development sector. China R&D investments increased by over 15% in 2018 as per aaas.org, with Korea being the number second largest investor in research and development activities. Increased focus of government organizations to promote toxicology remains the primary reason for the growth of in vivo toxicology. According to ibef.org, private sector is acting as a vibrating force for Indian health care market and accounts for almost 74% of country total health care.

In 2019, European Union spent over 306 million Euros on research and development which accounts for 2.19% of GDP making it significantly growing region in in vivo toxicology market. However, government policies and ban on production and sale of animal tested cosmetic products and other anti-animal testing laws is restraining the European region to grow in vivo toxicology market.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=7339

Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Animal Models

Reagents and kits

By Test Type

Acute

Sub-acute

Sub chronic

Chronic test type

By Testing Facility

Outsourced testing facility

In-house testing facility

By Toxicity End Point

Innumotoxicity

System toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Developmental & reproductive toxicity

Genotoxicty

By End User

Pharmaceutical companies

Contract Research Organisations

Academic and Research Institute

By Company Type

Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players in in vivo toxicology market? Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), etc.

Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), etc. Which test types are there for in vivo toxicology? Acute, sub-acute, sub chronic, chronic test type.

Acute, sub-acute, sub chronic, chronic test type. Which testing facility is expected to grow during the forecast period? Outsourced testing facilities segment accounts for holding the largest market share.

Outsourced testing facilities segment accounts for holding the largest market share. Which test type is expected to hold the largest share? Chronic test type attributing to increased research on drugs for anti-cancer, anti-chronic diseases.

Chronic test type attributing to increased research on drugs for anti-cancer, anti-chronic diseases. Which region is likely to dominate the adoption of in vivo toxicology?North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market.

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050