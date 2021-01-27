In-vitro fertilization market is thus estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2027, to reach a market value of USD 37,240.0 billion by 2027.

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman’s ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman’s ovaries, and letting sperm fertilize them in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility issues, which is a key factor that drives the growth of the In-vitro fertilization Market globally.

As the trend of new generation women who choose to hire for marriage and pregnancy increases, the marriage is delayed and will lead the In-vitro fertilization Market with pregnant women. In addition, from rural to urban, lifestyle fluctuations, obesity and an increase in disposable income worldwide are one of the key indicators of global market growth.

Major industry participants in the global In-vitro fertilization Market include Cook Medical Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Genea Biomedx, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA (EMD Serono), Genea Limited, Vitrolife AB, The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Rocket Medical PLC., Hamilton Thorne Inc., IVFtech APS, Green-IVF, among others. New product launches, geographical expansion are some of the major strategies adopted by these players to gain a competitive edge.

Key findings of the report:

The absolute number IVF procedure is largely seen in Asia Pacific region; in fact, Australia and New Zealand are the two main hotspots for IVF in Asia Pacific.

The North America In-vitro fertilization Market held the largest market share, accounting for more than 20% of market in 2018.

With the increasing number of IVF procedures in emerging economies such as China and India, the growth in these regions will exceed a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

IVF culture media market held the largest market share in 2018. Being the foremost important part of IVF procedure, the demand for culture media will only increase over the forecast period. Currently, culture media market hold more than 40% of market share.

Headway in molecular diagnostic technology; crucial for egg sharing and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), together shouldering with IVF treatment, will further augment market growth.

In-Vitro Fertilization Market:

By Reagents

OVUM Processing Media

Sperm Processing Media

Cryopreservation Media

Embryo Culture Media

In-vitro fertilization Market By Equipment

Sperm Separation Systems

OVUM Aspiration Pumps

Cabinets

Incubators

Micromanipulator Systems

Gas Analyzers

Cryosystems

Others

By End-Use

Fertility centers

Hospitals

Cryobanks

Research Laboratories

In-vitro fertilization Market Geography

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Benelux Union

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

