In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market Share, Revenue, And Average Price By Manufacturers Shared In A Latest Research Report

The preceding figure gives the forecast value of global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market from 2018 to 2025. The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market generated a revenue of US$ 68.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 5.24% during the forecast period 2019-2025, to reach a market size of US$ 98.18 billion by 2025.

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) are medical devices and accessories used to perform tests on samples, (e.g., blood, urine and tissue that has been taken from the human body) in order to detect infection, diagnose a medical condition, prevent disease and monitor drug therapies. The market of In-Vitro Diagnostics market is anticipated to grow enormously owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of Point-of-care diagnosis, and technology advancement in the In-Vitro Diagnostics technology. Rising demand for Point-of-Care (POC) devices is expected to fuel the market growth in near future. In addition, introduction of advanced technologies, such as biochips and nano-biotechnology, and miniaturization of microfluidics are expected to increase the demand for PoC products. These advancements have enabled easy access to PoC diagnostic tests and are likely to facilitate quick and effective test results, thereby boosting the overall market growth. The changing reimbursement models and regulations, investing in unifying technology would mark as a trend in this industry. However, stringent government regulations for the manufacturing of IVD products will act as the major challenges in the growth of this market.

Rising demand for Point-of-Care (PoC) devices is expected to fuel the market growth further. In addition, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as biochips and nano-biotechnology, and miniaturization of microfluidics are expected to increase the demand for PoC products. These advancements have enabled easy access to PoC diagnostic tests and are likely to facilitate quick and effective test results, thereby boosting the overall market growth.

Among all types of In-Vitro Diagnostics product type, reagents segment is expected to dominate the market, however, the market for instruments services segment type In-Vitro Diagnostics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period owing to the recent advancements in IVD instruments, growth in demand for fully automated instruments in market, as they simplify the task and provide more accurate and reliable results. In terms of technique type; the In-Vitro Diagnostics market is bifurcated into immunoassay, clinical chemistry, SMBG, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, point-of-care, and hemostasis.

Among these, Molecular Diagnostics segment is expected to grow considerably, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% respectively over the analyzed period owing to its increasing demand and nature of being cost-efficient. The market is dominated by immunoassay, whereas molecular diagnostics has emerged as one of the leading and fastest-growing sectors of the IVD industry. Four significant and innovative trends are currently driving the global IVD market: POCT, automation, digitalization, and personalized medicine. In the diagnostics industry, placing diagnostics as close as possible to the patient and healthcare practitioners is a ground-breaking trend. POCT technologies deliver faster results as delays caused by transportation are mitigated. Similarly, there is no need for the preparation of clinical samples, as biochemical test results are available at the point of care. This could help speed up clinical decision making, with improved medical outcomes at lower costs.

On the basis of application analysis of the in-vitro diagnostics industry, Infectious Diseases segment contributed US$ 24.24 billion by revenue and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.89% over the forecast period through 2025. Most IVD experiments still take place in a laboratory. Many specialties currently have fully automated and advanced equipment, which produces results within minutes of loading the sample. Even the more ‘hands-on’ specialties like microbiology are gradually becoming more streamlined as machinery is created to decrease result time and allow researchers and pathologists to concentrate on results analysis and individual patient care. Oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period through 2025.

The key sub-segments of Roche as serum work area [SWA], specialty testing, point of care- all are contributing to the growth of Roche’s IVD market. Roche will continue to hold on firmly to the top position in the IVD market, with the company estimated to have a substantial 17.8% market share in 2024. Following the acquisition of Alere, Abbott is set to become the second largest IVD company, with 2024 sales forecast to top US$ 10 billion. Some of the key players operating in the In-Vitro Diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among others. These players are working endlessly to offer consumers a better, affordable and sustainable healthcare service across the globe.

