In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2021-2028 with Profiling Key Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthcare

Report Consultant Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1.25 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of +3% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) are those medical devices and accessories which are specially designed so they can conduct in-vitro testing on body samples such as tissues, blood and urine. They are widely used for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions.

Rising number of accredited clinical laboratories is expected to enhance the demand for the market. On the other hand, growing demand for external quality assessment (EQA) support, rising third party quality control services, rising adoption of fully automated instruments and automation in laboratories and increasing cases of communicable & chronic diseases will accelerate the demand for the market.

Top Key Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited., Technopath Clinical Diagnostics., Sun Diagnostics, LLC., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, BD., Sysmex Corporation, bioMrieux, Inc.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market By Application:

o Immunoassay

o Molecular Diagnostics

o Microbiology

o Hemostasis

o Hematology

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market By Source:

o Serum

o Whole Blood

o Urine

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market By Type:

o Instrument Specific

o Third Party Control

Asia Pacific inspired the maximum income in the Market in coming year due to the growing youth population active in online media in India. Market is divided into North America, Central and South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (APEJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The research objective is to present In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market development in the US, Europe and China.

Competitive landscape of the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market has been elaborated by describing the leading key players operating in the global regions. The finding of this statistical report not only helps to get directions for improving the growth of the companies but will also help to plan the future expansions. It also discusses the various strategies and standard operating procedures implemented by the top level companies.

