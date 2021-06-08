In Vitro Diagnostics Devices Market is predicted to reach to US$ 90.86 Mn until 2022, Due to Emergence of New Diagnostic Technologies

In vitro diagnostics may also be used in precision medicine to identify patients who are likely to benefit from specific treatments or therapies. These treatments or therapies may include next generation sequencing tests, which scan a person’s DNA to detect genomic variations. Due to growing health concerns, and rising fitness ailments such as diabetes, more number of people are inclined towards timely health diagnosis. This has increased the number of private diagnostic service centers, which is supporting the In Vitro Diagnostics Devices Market growth.

In vitro Diagnostics Devices Market is Fragmented in Nature with the Global and Regional Players

Some of the primary participants in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, amongst all the others. In August 2016, Roche Holding AG launched Accu-Chek Guide, which is a blood glucose monitoring system. This product is designed to make everyday blood glucose (BG) monitoring easier with features including the spill-resistant SmartPack test strip vial. This, system also provides advanced accuracy allowing reliable diabetes management. Launch of such devices by major companies is propelling the growth of the In Vitro Diagnostics Devices Market.

Although there is a rise in the number of IVD service providers, stringent rules in many regions such as Europe, China are hampering the In Vitro Diagnostics Devices Market growth. For instance, in August 2017, European union modernized the regulatory framework for medical devices, and have imposed several new compliance obligations as well as revised product definitions and classification rules. This is expected to critically restrain the European IVD market. Research and technological advances such as advanced data analytics and connected devices, which allows patients to know the results of the treatment they are receiving, is providing tremendous growth prospects for the in vitro diagnostics devices market.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Significant Share of the Global In Vitro Diagnostics Devices Market

North America is projected to account for the largest share in global in vitro diagnostics devices market. The high growth of the region is attributed to, there are considerable advancements and emergence of new diagnostic technologies. These developments are majorly taking place in North American region due to the presence of research and development in this region.

In vitro Diagnostics Devices Market – By Medical Device

Reagents

Reagent Products

Calibrators

Control Materials

Kits

Instruments

Apparatus

Equipment and System

Market By End-user

Hospitals

Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Patient Self-Testing

Point-Of-Care Testing

Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Devices Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



