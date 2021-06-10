In-vehicle Infotainment Market to 2028 – Alpine Electronics, Clarion Co., Continental AG, Denso Ten Limited, Garmin Ltd., Harman International, Pioneer Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation.Inc., Ltd.

The global in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 20.42 Bn in 2017 to US$ 33.16 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2025.

A device embedded in a car having capabilities of streaming through multimedia, can be used for navigation, can be used to control the climate inside a car by controlling the HVAC system of the car and also allow hands-free calling & receiving of text messages and updates together constitutes an in-vehicle infotainment system. However, the spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to the above-mentioned functionalities but is rather being stretched to broader horizons in the current scenario with increasing demands from the consumers for added luxuries.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the In-vehicle Infotainment industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global In-vehicle Infotainment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the In-vehicle Infotainment market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the In-vehicle Infotainment market include: – Alpine Electronics, Clarion Co., Continental AG, Denso Ten Limited, Garmin Ltd., Harman International, Pioneer Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation.Inc., Ltd.

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current In-vehicle Infotainment portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market: Applications and Types

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Operating System (Microsoft, QNX, Linux); Interaction Type (Touch-based, Vice-enabled, Physically Button Controlled and Gestures); & Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC)

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

1 In-vehicle Infotainment Market – Research Scope

2 In-vehicle Infotainment Market – Research Methodology

3 In-vehicle Infotainment Market Forces

4 In-vehicle Infotainment Market – By Geography

5 In-vehicle Infotainment Market – By Trade Statistics

6 In-vehicle Infotainment Market – By Type

7 In-vehicle Infotainment Market – By Application

8 North America In-vehicle Infotainment Market

9 Europe In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis

12 South America In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

