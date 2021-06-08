In-vehicle Emergency Calling System Market In-Depth Analysis, Leading Company Growth and Forecast of Key Indicator till 2027

The In-vehicle Emergency Calling System market contributes in-depth analysis of industry drivers, challenges, limitations, trends and opportunities, and influences. It is represented as a comprehensive analysis of regional key factors to provide the best approaches to the competitive landscape. The extensive analysis of the report presents a summary of regional applications, value chain structure, revenue generation, business players, and value of sales factors.

Growing safety and security concerns among the people have also positively impacted the market growth. Use this system can summon rapid assistance during road incidents by sharing the live location of the vehicle and can also reduce the fatalities, related injuries, and property loss caused during such accidents. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2018, around 1.35 million people died as a result of road traffic crashes and around 20-50 million are injured or disabled. These statistics have led governments to focus on installation of in-vehicle emergency calling systems in the vehicles, which in turn could be a major driver for the market. However, in low- and middle-income economies connected infrastructure is not available to fully deploy such types of systems in the vehicles. Moreover, there is a lack of emergency service providers in these economies. These are the major challenges which could hamper the growth of the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market.

The geographical segments of the global In-vehicle Emergency Calling System market have identified and explained within the report.

Key Companies Insights:- Aptiv, Continental AG, Gemalto (Thales Group), Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Telit, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TRL and u-blox.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:-

The report includes the region-wise segmentation of North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) of the market.

In-vehicle Emergency Calling System Taxonomy

On the basis of component, the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market is segmented into:

GPS systems

NFC system or Wi-Fi system

Sim Card (GSM/CDMA/eSim)

Power Amplifier

RF Antennas

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Other

On the basis of product type, the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market is segmented into:

Automatic Emergency Calling System

Manual Emergency Calling System

On the basis of vehicle type, the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of application, the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market is segmented into:

Autonomous Vehicles

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

On the basis of sales channel, the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of region, the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

