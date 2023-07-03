In Tuna-Obsessed Tunisia, a Favorite Food Becomes a Lot Less Affordable

Maybe you might be one of many greater than 5,000 subscribers to “Popping Tins,” an electronic mail publication devoted solely to tinned seafood. Maybe you belong to a tinned-fish-of-the-month membership, or have leafed via a tinned-fish-focused cookbook that tells you ways finest to prepare dinner a meals already cooked.

Maybe you, like some TikTok customers, even maintain a weekly “tinned-fish date evening” along with your partner.

However till you’ve got been to Tunisia, whose North African coast faces Italy throughout the Mediterranean Sea, you haven’t realized the complete culinary prospects of tinned fish — on this case, tuna.

The Tunisians put canned tuna on salads. They put it on bowls of stew. They dollop it atop pasta. They stuff it in brik, the new pastries of shatter-crisp dough. They toss it on the grilled eggplant-and-pepper appetizer salata mechouia, arranging it in an ornamental sample together with a quartered hard-boiled egg and an olive or two.

Pizza arrives with a handful of canned tuna within the center. Sandwich-shop clients who ask for no tuna typically get a clean stare, a frown of confusion, the admonition, “just a bit” — and a sandwich scattered with tuna.