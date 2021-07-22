In the Parque da BenSaúde. there is an open-air play

It’s called “Ergue-te Ó Sol” and invites the audience to follow the actors (and the scene) while connecting with nature.

But the show does not only take place in Lisbon.

It is an adaptation of the text “Andar a Pé” by Henry David Thoreau and will actually let the audience go along. In this live and dynamic show, each viewer will be able to choose the story they want to follow. All this for the walks and gardens of Parque da BenSaúde in São Domingos de Benfica, where those who perform and those who see them become part of a perfect union between nature and theater.

“The pandemic situation of the last few months has further shown how important contact with nature is for all people. Leisure time outdoors, a walk in nature or even cultural activities that encourage a moment of relaxation with the family. With the idea of ​​promoting these moments in contact with nature and in safety, we wanted to bring the theater to the story of its origins: outdoors, ”explained the director of the play, João Garcia Miguel.

“Ergue-te Ó Sol” is the name of the new piece by Filhos de Nenhures, a biannual initiative of the Companhia João Garcia Miguel and the Teatro Ibérico.

The show is inspired by the text with more than 200 years by Thoreau and thus in the debate on topics such as “the relationship between man and nature, respect for the piece or its role in civilization”. All are portrayed and directed by a specific actor in each performance, which is divided into several exhibitions from July 24th to 31st, with sessions at 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM. Specifically and in order to make “Ergue-te Ó Sol” inclusive, an English version will be presented on the 25th and 31st at 5.30pm.

The performances of the Companhia João Garcia Miguel then reach the other side of the Tejo bank. From July 29th to July 31st, the show will be shown in Mata dos Medos, Fonte da Telha, in Almada. The meeting times are the same as in Lisbon: 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm. The English versions will take place on the 29th at 5:30 p.m. and on the 30th at 7:00 p.m.

The “Ergue-te Ó Sol” has free entry, anyone who wants to see the show must book tickets at the Teatro Ibérico. To do this, contact 927 510 092 or send an e-mail to ticketira@nullteatroiberico.org stating the name, date and time of the session to be attended as well as the personal contact person.