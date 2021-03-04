In the new Disney + animation film, the protagonist is an Asian warrior

The great new Disney animated film opens online this Friday

“Raya and the Last Dragon” arrives on the Disney + platform March 5th and was produced during the pandemic.

The story of a strong girl who likes martial arts is not new in the Disney animation universe. But this time, “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be the first film in which the protagonist is a princess from Southeast Asia. It opens at Disney + this Friday, March 5th.

Raya, whose voice comes from Kelly Marie Tran in the original version, is a warrior whose mission is to find the last legendary dragon, who will rebuild the destroyed world and bring her people back together. You yourself. All because it was you who sacrificed yourself 500 years ago to save humanity from an evil power that has since returned.

The story takes place in the fantasy world of Kumandra, a place where humans and dragons live happily together. On this path to defend humanity, Raya will also realize that she needs help from others and trusts herself more.

“I would say it’s a story about trust and people doing what is necessary to come together. It’s not the genre they are by chance, but they work for something much bigger. Also, we have Tong and Boun in the story and we have Benja who is the key behind everything that motivates the story. We really see this as a world that reflects more of the world we live in. If we look at the crowds and the guards, we will always see a 50:50 split that is more like the world we live in. “One of the producers, Osnat Shurer, told the” Coming Soon “website.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, this film also features voices from actors such as Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim and Sandra Oh. Perfect and allows you to show different facets of your work.

Production took place during the pandemic that forced it to be at home with each of the animators, filmmakers, and artists, including pets, housework, and babies. On the other hand, Don Hall put his knowledge of martial arts at the service of history, so that there were different modalities of different origins represented there.

The rigor and diligence didn’t end there. In order for everything to be in keeping with Asian culture, several experts in the field have also stepped into the process, as in the case of fabrics or linguistics.

To see this film on Disney +, you have to pay € 21.99 to get premium access to the platform, which lasts for a month, explains the official website. After that, it will be available to all Disney + service subscribers starting June 4th.

This paid model was already being used in other countries when the remake “Mulan” debuted. However, it is the first time since the platform launched in Portugal in September.