In the Kenyan Election, A Fierce Battle to Lead an African Powerhouse

KANGARI, Kenya — The helicopter swooped over the luxurious tea and occasional fields flanking Mount Kenya, Africa’s second highest peak, and touched down exterior a small highland city the place William Ruto, the self-proclaimed chief of Kenya’s “hustler nation,” stepped out.

Mr. Ruto, a front-runner in subsequent Tuesday’s presidential election, is pinning his hopes on what he calls Kenya’s “hustlers” — the lots of pissed off younger folks, most of them poor, who simply need to get forward. He delights supporters together with his account of how he was as soon as so poor that he offered chickens on the roadside, and together with his spirited assaults on rivals he portrays as elitist and out of contact.

“I grew up carrying secondhand garments,” he boasted to a roaring crowd in Kangari, the place farmers and merchants crowded round his election car, a canary yellow, blinged-out stretch S.U.V. “Each Hustle Issues,” learn the slogan on its door.