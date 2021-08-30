In the fight against addiction, China is voting for completely absurd regulations

China is not the land of freedoms, far from it. Between the multiple censorship of the special episode for the reunion of the Friends actors and the use of virtual reality to restrict access to video games for the youngest, the Middle Kingdom seems to be exploring all possibilities. Determined to combat the growing addiction to video games within its borders, China has just passed a totally absurd regulation.

new absurd restrictions

As the years go by, Beijing continues to strengthen its population with new restrictions in various sectors including education, real estate, and new technology. Among the sectors addressed, we also find video games, which the country has called “spiritual opium” in the past. Strong terms that testify to China’s aversion to a thriving industry.

But among young people the ramifications seem too worrying for those in power not to leave happiness to chance. China published new rules for minors on Monday. People under the age of 18 cannot play online for more than three hours a week. A time slot was even set up: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exception for public holidays, when minors can play one hour a day, also from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Young people are the future of our homeland,” said Xinhua, the party’s news agency, quoting an anonymous spokesman for the NPPA, the National Press and Publications Administration. “The protection of the physical and mental health of minors is linked to the vital interests of the population and affects the culture of the young generation in the age of national renewal.”

Measures following the measures introduced in 2019 whereby minors could only play video games online for one and a half hours and three hours a day during holidays. With 62.5% of its minors playing online games and 13.2% of its minors playing mobile games for more than two hours a day on weekdays, China wanted to tighten the severity of its restrictions, according to the party’s news agency.

However, video games are a very lucrative sector in China. This year, the industry is expected to generate an estimated 45.6 billion US dollars there, thanks to giants like Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili. At this rate, it is entirely possible that video games will be even more restricted in the years to come. Do you think these rules are a good idea? Do not hesitate to answer us using the survey below.