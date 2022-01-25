In the face of criticism, Riot Games decides to withdraw this controversial novelty

After an anticipated pre-season, League of Legends welcomed its 12th season on Friday, January 7th. Players then took the opportunity to jump onto Summoner’s Rift as ranked play returned. It was only after a few weeks of criticism and feedback that Riot Games decided to pull one of its flagship additions.

a novelty already withdrawn

During the preseason, League of Legends players were able to experience the many changes that will now affect Summoner’s Rift. Two new dragons have appeared, as well as new bounties, items, and other revisions. New features that players were able to understand for several months before this 12th season officially launched.

Only one of the two dragons, namely the Techno-Chemical Dragon (or “Chemtech” in the original version) failed to impress. Worse, it has been the source of many complaints. For several weeks, comments have been flying against Riot Games and against this dragon capable of spreading gas in the jungle as soon as it appears, allowing players to camouflage themselves there. Note that it also granted increased damage and a second life to enemies with more hitpoints than the player if a champion died.

Effects far too strong for the team who failed to capture them, which has been the source of strong remarks since its inception. In the face of this flood of criticism and, above all, a possible imbalance, Riot Games decided to act. On its website, the publisher has just announced that the techno-chemical dragon, its soul and its land have been deactivated as of this Monday, January 24th, 2022:

“When we introduced the Tech-Chemical Dragon, its soul and its terrain in preseason, we told you that we wanted it to have a stronger impact than the original four elemental dragons. We’ve heard your comments on social media and in Polls Heard: Even with that ambition, the addition of the Tech Chem dragon adds too much frustration to games, especially for the losing team.

Starting today, we’re disabling the Tech-Chemical Dragon, its soul, and its terrain.

While the Tech Chem Dragon and its functionality will be disabled, we will be testing design changes to address the issues of the current builds while keeping the spirit of what we were trying to achieve. Our first field of action will be the field. It may take some time, in the sense that the techno-chemical dragon may not be returning any time soon.

Our goal, as always, is to bring you the best Summoner’s Rift we can, and it’s clear we missed it this time. Thank you all for your feedback and for your patience while we gave the Tech Chemical Dragon a chance to make its mark.”

It’s official now, so the Tech Chem Dragon has been removed from Summoner’s Rift. League of Legends players no longer need to worry about its overwhelming effects. An attempt by Riot Games that failed, but still shows the publisher’s will to innovate a little more every season.

For your part, do you appreciate this choice? Don’t hesitate to reply to us via the poll and comments section below.