In the Corona semester: Almost no lectures at the universities | Free press

In the Corona semester: Almost no lectures at the universities

Freshmen without parties, fewer student jobs: Corona does not make life at university any easier. Lectures and exams, on the other hand, are rarely canceled, but there are exceptions.

Gütersloh (dpa) – The corona pandemic also affects the daily lives of students, but has barely affected lectures and exams at universities.

This is shown by a survey of more than 27,000 students and 665 university professors by the Center for University Development (CHE). As a result, only a small percent of the scheduled lectures were canceled. As the CHE announced Thursday, the move to digital formats meant that almost all teachers could provide seminars, exercises and tutorials as planned.

However, study author Marc Hüsch admits that the small dropout rate of just one percent should be statistically classified. “For example, a computer science lecture can be taken digitally Corona-compliant. The natural sciences with mandatory laboratory internships or excursions posed very different challenges in the current situation, ”says Hüsch.

For example, 43 percent of the geography and geosciences professors surveyed had to cancel face-to-face events such as winter semester excursions without replacement. 31 percent of geography, geoscience and biology students surveyed rated field placements and field trips as “bad” or “very bad”. Across all departments, 85 percent of professors offered their events exclusively digitally.

Most of the students were satisfied with the organization at their university across disciplines. According to the announcement, three out of four gave good or very good grades for the possibility to continue exams or to have them credited.

Traditionally, students are only questioned from the 3rd semester for the CHE university ranking. The experiences of freshmen are not part of the survey.

According to the survey, only 20 percent of university teachers would like to return to pure face-to-face events. The vast majority want digital teaching elements to be included and complement face-to-face events. Only two percent were in favor of a purely long-term online model.

However, students and teachers still see a need for technical and didactic support. “When it comes to the subject-specific further development of digital teaching and learning formats, teachers should not be left to their own devices when daily life returns after Corona,” says Hüsch. Based on the experience gained, digital infrastructure and emergency services should be expanded.

