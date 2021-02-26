In Terms of Value, Gas Separation Membrane Market is Expected to Reach Over US$ 1.6 Billion During the Forecast Period 2018-2028 – Future Market Insights

Gas Separation Membrane is an important component that is installed in a gas separation system. The gas separation membrane is a selective barrier with the ability to separate process or atmospheric gases from the feed (mixed gases) based on the selective permeability of the membrane material which differs for different gases based on required application. The global market for Gas Separation Membrane is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period worth and will create absolute $ opportunity worth USD 1.6 billion.

Based on product type, Gas Separation Membranes can be classified into Polymeric Membranes, Inorganic Membranes and Metallic Membranes. The Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane segment includes polymer-based membranes and inorganic segment covers ceramic and other non-metallic membranes. The Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane segment will continue to dominate the global market in terms of global market share and is expected to account for around 60% share of the total absolute dollar opportunity created by the end of 2028.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures:

Based on construction type, the market is categorized into Hollow Fiber Module, Spiral Wound Module and Plate & Frame Module. The Plate & Frame is a traditional technology that has been around since a long time. However, new technologies, such as Hollow Fiber Module and Spiral Wound Module, are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The Hollow Fiber Module is projected to hold around 55% share in the total incremental $ opportunity created in the market between 2018 and 2028.

Gas Separation Membranes are used for various applications, such as Nitrogen Separation, Oxygen Separation, Acid gas Separation, Hydrogen Separation, Methane Separation, Carbon Dioxide Separation and Olefin – Paraffin Separation. By application, the Nitrogen Separation application is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the Gas Separation Membrane Market over the forecast period.

Based on End-Use Industries, Gas Separation Membranes are used in many industries, such as Chemical, Petrochemical and Oil & Gas, Food and Beverages, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical and Pollution Control, among others. However, Chemical, Petrochemical and Oil & Gas industries are expected to account for the dominant shares in the global Gas Separation Membrane market.

In 2018, Western Europe is estimated to be the most lucrative region and is likely to account for around 33% of the global absolute $ opportunity in the Gas Separation Membrane market. Furthermore, growing number of gas processing projects in China is expected to create new opportunities in the market. North America continues to be a strong market for Gas Separation Membranes and new growth opportunities are being witnessed in the Eastern Europe region.

Moving forward, Gas Separation Membranes are available in different types, based on requirements and applications. Honeywell International (Honeywell UOP), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC, UBE Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., DIC Corporation, Evonik Industries, Mahler AGS, Atlas Copco AB, GENERON LLC, GRASYS JSC, GMT Membrantechnik GmbH are some of the key players in the global Gas Separation Membrane market.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges.

Long-term Outlook of the Gas Separation Membrane Market: In terms of market value, the global Gas Separation Membrane market is expected to create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1.6 Billion during the forecast period. Western Europe is likely to witness fastest growing installation. The region will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

3.1.2. Global Energy Consumption Outlook

3.1.3. Global Industrial Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Trends

3.3. Value Chain

3.4. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

3.5. Opportunity Analysis

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Volume Analysis

4.1.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis

4.1.3. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.1.4. Absolute $ Opportunity

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @

