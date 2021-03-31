In Silico Drug Discovery Market Demand, Growth, Worth USD 6.34 Growing at 13.0% CAGR to Reach Billion by 2027

The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the advent in genomics and proteomics applications will drive the demand for In Silico Drug Discovery.

The global In Silico Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.34 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. The In silico drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products.

In Silico Drug Discovery report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the In Silico Drug Discovery market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the In Silico Drug Discovery market. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the In Silico Drug Discovery industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Key Highlights from Report:

Computer-aided drug methodologies are playing a crucial role in the discovery of the drugs. This method is used in limiting the usage of animal models in pharmaceutical research, aid in the design of innovative and safe drug candidates, and supporting pharmacologist and medicinal chemist.

Major companies of the industry include Certara USA, Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Charles River, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Dassault System (Biovia), Evotec A.G., ICAGEN, Inc., Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., and GVK Biosciences Private Limited, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global In Silico Drug Discovery Market on the workflow, product, type of large molecule, end-user, and region:

Segmental Overview:

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global In Silico Drug Discovery market. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Discovery Target Identification Reverse Docking Bioinformatics Protein Structure Prediction Target Validation Lead Discovery Pharmacophore Library Design



Preclinical Tests Clinical Trials

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consultancy as a Service Software as a Service (Cloud) Software

Type of Large Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Proteins Antibodies Nucleic Acids Peptides Vectors



Regional Overview:

The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In Silico Drug Discovery Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



