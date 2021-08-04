In September there is a festival on the Tagus with Capitão Fausto or Cláudia Pascoal. instead of

The SoundFlower Fest takes place in Valada, Cartaxo. The poster also features Luís Trigacheiro, D’Alva, and Hercules and Love Affair.

It was supposed to be born last year, but due to the pandemic, the first edition of the SoundFlower Festival had to be postponed to 2021. Now it is planned for September 11th and 12th in the same place: on the banks of the Tagus River in Valada, in Cartaxo.

On Wednesday August 4th, the organization announced that there would be concerts by Capitão Fausto, Cláudia Pascoal, D’Alva, Filipe Karlsson, Luís Trigacheiro, Sean Riley and the Slowriders, as well as a DJ set by the Americans Hercules and Love Affair will. They are divided between the main stage and a silent disco area, where the audience puts on their headphones and decides which of the two DJ sets they want to hear.

The SoundFlower Fest will be associated with independent music, an experience of freedom and ecological sustainability. The enclosure will have a parking lot, shuttles for the various means of transport and also a campsite with lots of shady areas.

Ticket sales will start on Friday, August 6th, online and at the usual physical advance booking offices. A day entry costs € 30, a two-day ticket € 50.