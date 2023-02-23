In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

For Russia, it has been a yr of daring expenses and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce resistance, stunning counteroffensives and sudden hit-and-run strikes.

Now, on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion that has killed tens of 1000’s and lowered cities to ruins, each side are getting ready for a probably much more disastrous part that lies forward.

Russia just lately intensified its push to seize all of Ukraine’s japanese industrial heartland of the Donbas. Kyiv and its Western allies additionally say Moscow may attempt to launch a wider, extra bold assault elsewhere alongside the greater than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) entrance line.

Ukraine is ready for battle tanks and different new weapons pledged by the West for it to reclaim occupied areas.

What’s nowhere in sight is a settlement.

The Kremlin insists it should embody the popularity of the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed illegally in 2014, together with the acceptance of its different territorial beneficial properties. Ukraine categorically rejects these calls for and guidelines out any talks till Russia withdraws all forces.

Whereas Putin is decided to realize his targets, Ukraine and its allies are standing agency on stopping Russia from ending up with any of its land.

Consultants warn that Europe’s largest battle since World Battle II may drag on for years, and a few worry it may result in a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

NEW OFFENSIVES, NEW OBJECTIVES

In current months, Russian forces have tried to encircle the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut and push deeper into the Donetsk area. Together with fulfilling its aim of capturing the complete Donbas, Moscow goals to put on down Ukrainian forces and forestall them from beginning offensives elsewhere.

Bakhmut has grow to be an vital image of tenacity for Ukraine, in addition to a option to tie up and destroy essentially the most succesful Russian forces. Each side have used up ammunition at a charge unseen in many years.

Ukrainian navy analyst Oleh Zhdanov mentioned Russia has poured extra troops and weapons into the Donbas and attacked different areas in an obvious bid to distract Ukrainian forces.

“Russia at present has the initiative and the benefit on the battlefield,” he mentioned, noting Kyiv’s acute scarcity of ammunition.

Russia has relied on its large arsenal, and boosted manufacturing of weapons and munitions, giving it a major edge. Whereas Ukrainian and Western intelligence companies noticed that Moscow is operating out of precision missiles, it has loads of old-style weapons.

However regardless that Ukraine and its allies anticipate a wider Russian offensive past the Donbas, it may very well be a big gamble for Moscow, which mobilized 300,000 reservists final fall to bolster its forces.

Igor Strelkov, a former Russian safety officer who led separatist forces within the Donbas when combating erupted there in 2014, warned that any massive offensive may very well be disastrous for Russia as a result of its preparation can be unattainable to hide and attackers would face a devastating response. He mentioned an offensive would additionally increase logistical challenges like people who thwarted Russia’s try and seize Kyiv on the conflict’s begin.

“Any large-scale offensive will rapidly and inevitably entail very massive losses, exhausting the sources gathered throughout mobilization,” Strelkov warned.

Justin Bronk, a senior analysis fellow at RUSI in London, predicted any Russian offensive would fail, however mentioned it may drain Ukraine’s sources and hold it from getting ready its personal large-scale counteroffensive.

“The massive query is how a lot harm does the Russian offensive do earlier than it runs out of steam, as a result of that may dictate the Ukrainian place,” he mentioned, noting that its purpose may very well be to disrupt Kyiv’s means to stage a counteroffensive.

Bronk mentioned Ukraine spent the winter build up its mechanized brigades that had spearheaded autumn counteroffensives within the Kharkiv and Kherson areas and suffered losses.

He mentioned Ukraine has a window of alternative of six to eight months to reclaim extra land, noting that Russia may launch one other mobilization to recruit as much as 500,000 extra troops who may very well be readied for fight after at the least six months of coaching.

Zhdanov mentioned Ukraine may launch a brand new counteroffensive in late April or early Might after receiving new Western weapons, together with battle tanks. He predicted Ukrainian forces will probably assault from the Zaporizhzhia area to attempt to reclaim the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk and reduce the Russian hall to Crimea.

“If Ukraine reaches the Sea of Azov coast, it can nullify all of the Russian beneficial properties,” Zhdanov mentioned, turning Putin’s victories “to mud.”

STALEMATE IN UKRAINE OR UPHEAVAL IN RUSSIA?

Observers see little prospect for talks. Each side are “irreconcilable on their present positions,” mentioned Bronk.

Main Ukrainian battlefield successes this summer time may gas “important political turmoil in Russia, as a result of at that time, Putin’s personal place inside the management turns into very, very tough to see as tenable,” he mentioned.

On the identical time, if Ukraine fails to reclaim extra territory earlier than Russia builds up its troops, it may result in a “long-term stalemate and form of a grinding attritional conflict that simply form of goes on and on,” Bronk added, enjoying into Moscow’s plan “to delay the conflict and simply look ahead to the West to get exhausted.”

Fiona Hill, a senior fellow on the Brookings Establishment who served previously three U.S. administrations, additionally noticed little prospect for a settlement.

“The Russians are digging in for the lengthy haul. They haven’t any intention of dropping,” she mentioned. “Putin has made it very clear that he’s ready to sacrifice no matter it takes. His message there may be mainly saying you’ll be able to’t presumably counteract me, as a result of I’m prepared to do no matter and I’ve acquired a lot extra manpower.”

Hill mentioned Putin is hoping for Western assist for Kyiv to dissolve — “that it goes away and that Ukraine is left uncovered, after which that Russia can pressure Ukraine to capitulate and quit on its territory.”

Tatiana Stanovaya of the Carnegie Endowment mentioned Putin continues to imagine he can obtain his targets by urgent the marketing campaign.

“For him, the one manner he admits it might probably finish is capitulation of Kyiv,” she mentioned.

THE NUCLEAR OPTION

Putin has repeatedly mentioned Russia may use “all accessible means” to guard its territory, a transparent reference to its nuclear arsenal.

Moscow’s nuclear doctrine states that it may use these weapons in response to a nuclear strike or an assault with typical forces threatening “the very existence of the Russian state,” a formulation that provides broad room for interpretation and abrupt escalation.

Some Russian hawks urged nuclear strikes on Ukrainian bridges and different key infrastructure to pressure Kyiv and its allies to simply accept Moscow’s phrases.

Bronk mentioned he doesn’t anticipate Russia to resort to that, arguing it could backfire.

“Really utilizing them generates nearly no sensible advantages in any respect and positively nothing to compensate for all the prices, each by way of quick escalation danger — irradiating issues they wish to maintain on to and be a part of — and in addition pushing away the remainder of the world,” he mentioned.

It could make sure to anger China, which doesn’t need the nuclear taboo damaged, he added.

Hill additionally famous that Russia acquired some pushback from China and India, who had been anxious about Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling. She added that Putin sees nuclear threats as a robust political software and can hold issuing them within the hope of forcing the West to withdraw assist for Ukraine.

“Putin’s simply hoping that everyone’s going to blink,” she mentioned. “He’s not going to surrender the concept that he may use a battlefield tactical nuclear weapon.”

However Hill added: “If he thought he would get the outcomes that he wished from it, he would use it.”

Stanovaya, who has lengthy adopted Kremlin decision-making, additionally mentioned Putin’s nuclear menace isn’t any bluff.

If he sees that Ukraine can assault in a manner that threatens Russian territory and result in Moscow’s defeat, “I believe he can be prepared to make use of nuclear weapons in a manner that he can present that it’s a query of survival for Russia,” she mentioned.

Danica Kirka in London, Andrew Katell in New York and Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.

