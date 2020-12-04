In Portugal there is already a trailer and a premiere date for the end of “Vikings”.

In Portugal there is already a trailer and a premiere date for the end of “Vikings”.

The saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his children is already entering the final phase.

The end of “Vikings” is coming.

The second and final part of the sixth season of “Vikings” is already on its way. It’s time for fans to prepare to say goodbye to the warriors of the Nordic saga who have accompanied them over the past few years.

The epic series, which began discreetly on Canal História, gained criticism and a loyal following of followers. The series initially focused on the legend of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and developed entirely on the children of the old Viking king in the fifth season. Over the years it has managed to handle the exit (or loss) of some of its main characters, while also making the characters who have appeared in recent seasons stand out.

Canal História has different agreements with different countries for the exhibition of the series. In Portugal, the first three seasons are part of the Netflix catalog, but TVCine has the most recent episodes first and the first half of this final season has already aired.

A total of ten episodes are to be published. The American premiere will take place on December 30th on Amazon Prime Video. The chapters will be open until the end of March. The Portuguese premiere is scheduled for January 13th at 10:10 pm on TVCine Action, followed by a new episode every Wednesday.

This second part of the sixth season will finally reveal the fate of the Ragnar clan. The first part ended with an epic battle between the Vikings and the Rus, people of Russia and Ukraine, and the Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) brothers to protect their country alongside King Harald (Peter Franzén) Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) on the side of the Russian armed forces to dominate Norway.

While the end of the saga of the members of the Lothbrok family does not come, you can watch the trailer that has already been revealed.