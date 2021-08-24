In order to force the platform to react, these streamers go on strike

With its Eldorado looks and breathtaking statistics, Twitch attracts everyone’s attention. Many aspiring streamers try their luck there, although the reality is a little different. Content creators in particular have recently faced increased hate attacks, discrimination and harassment. Given Twitch’s inaction, some streamers decided to go on strike.

I’ll see you on September 1st

In 2018, Twitch tweeted to “monitor them closely and hold them accountable” after an initial update clarified the guidelines, even though Amazon’s streaming platform “knew it would be judged by how it was applies “. An invitation that has not fallen on deaf ears, although the effects three years later are not enough, if some streamers are to be believed.

Hate attacks, harassment and discrimination also appear to have increased there recently. Given the consternation of some videographers, three streamers decided to give Twitch a first blow by organizing a day of strike. Under the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch, the streamers RekItRaven and LuciaEverblack, together with streamer ShineyPen, decided not to work on September 1st and invite other videographers to join them.

A mobilization that invites those who choose not to broadcast their respective content on September 1st so that their voices can be heard on Twitch. Twitch users can also participate by not logging into the platform to view content. A strike campaign following #TwitchDoBetter, born earlier this month, after which Twitch spoke about the platform’s various issues in a series of tweets on August 11th:

“We’ve talked a lot about botting, hate attacks, and other forms of harassment against marginalized YouTubers. They’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues. Open and ongoing dialogue about the safety of the Creator.

Thank you to everyone who shared this difficult experience. We were able to identify a weak point in our proactive filters and have provided an update to close this gap and better identify hate speech in chats. We will continue to update this system to address any issues that arise. “

The appointment will therefore be agreed and recorded on September 1st. It remains to be seen whether this mobilization will affect Twitch enough to make it respond.