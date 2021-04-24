In New Zealand there are already concerts with 50,000 people – without a mask or distance

The pictures make the rest of the world jealous.

About 50,000 people gathered this Saturday April 24th to attend a concert on the old one – like 2019 style – with no masks or social distance. A real return to the past that is only possible because Covid-19 is almost non-existent in this country and makes the rest of the world jealous.

Performing on the stage at Eden Park in Auckland was Six60, a local band practically unknown outside the island. But the images are going viral with the concentration of people in behaviors that we all considered normal until a little over a year ago.

This is already dubbed the largest public event in the world after the pandemic outbreak and is further evidence that the preventive measures for the new coronavirus are working in the country. New Zealand has closed its borders with all countries – with sporadic exceptions for a corridor created with Australia. The result was one of the lowest infection rates in the world, with a total of just 26 deaths and 2,601 cases since the pandemic began.

This isn’t the first time New Zealanders have left the rest of the world to dream of an end to the pandemic. Music festivals took place last January, again without a mask or distance, but with a much smaller number of participants.

At the time, the Rhythm and Vines Festival in Gisborne brought together around 20,000 people. Rhythm & Alps in Wanaka had 10,000 spectators – as did Northern Bass in Mangawhai.

See the pictures of the concert here. And yes, they are from this Saturday, April 24th, 2021.