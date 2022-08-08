In My Homeland, the Smell of Death on a Summer Afternoon

LYSYCHANSK, Ukraine — There was a mass grave that held 300 individuals, and I used to be standing at its edge. The chalky physique luggage have been piled up within the pit, uncovered. One second earlier than, I used to be a distinct particular person, somebody who by no means knew how wind smelled after it handed over the useless on a nice summer time afternoon.

In mid-June, these corpses have been removed from an entire rely of the civilians killed by shelling within the space across the industrial metropolis of Lysychansk over the earlier two months. They have been solely “those who didn’t have anybody to bury them in a backyard or a yard,” a soldier mentioned casually.